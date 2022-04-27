Oasis Guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs Announces He Has Tonsil Cancer

"The good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon," Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs said of his diagnosis

Paul Arthurs attending the As It Was Premiere at Alexandra Palace Theatre, London. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)



Paul Arthurs of Oasis revealed he has tonsil cancer and is temporarily stepping away from music.

The 56-year-old guitarist shared the news via Twitter Tuesday, writing, "I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer."

He added that "the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon."

The musician said he would keep fans updated, explaining, "I'm gutted I'm missing [upcoming] gigs with Liam [Gallagher] and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going, I'll see you soon xxx."

Gallagher, who is set to go on tour in Europe and Australia this summer and fall, responded to Arthurs' news. The Oasis frontman tweeted, "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we're all thinking of you rasta you'll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x."

Arthurs responded with three heart emojis.

Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll also showed support and tweeted, "Big love Bone!!" while bass guitarist Andy Bell wrote, "Get well soon Bone."

After co-founding Oasis with Gallagher, Arthurs played on three of the band's albums before parting ways with the group in 1999, per The Guardian. At the time. Oasis was recording its fourth album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants.

NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 01: NETHERLANDS Photo of Liam GALLAGHER and Noel GALLAGHER and OASIS, L-R:Tony McCarroll, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan - posed, group shot (Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns) Credit: Michel Linssen/Redferns