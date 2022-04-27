Oasis Guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs Announces He Has Tonsil Cancer
Paul Arthurs of Oasis revealed he has tonsil cancer and is temporarily stepping away from music.
The 56-year-old guitarist shared the news via Twitter Tuesday, writing, "I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer."
He added that "the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon."
The musician said he would keep fans updated, explaining, "I'm gutted I'm missing [upcoming] gigs with Liam [Gallagher] and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going, I'll see you soon xxx."
Gallagher, who is set to go on tour in Europe and Australia this summer and fall, responded to Arthurs' news. The Oasis frontman tweeted, "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we're all thinking of you rasta you'll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x."
Arthurs responded with three heart emojis.
Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll also showed support and tweeted, "Big love Bone!!" while bass guitarist Andy Bell wrote, "Get well soon Bone."
RELATED VIDEO: Blink 182's Mark Hoppus 'Very Grateful' to Be Back in a Music 'Mindset' After Cancer Battle
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
After co-founding Oasis with Gallagher, Arthurs played on three of the band's albums before parting ways with the group in 1999, per The Guardian. At the time. Oasis was recording its fourth album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants.
RELATED: Liam Gallagher on the Hard Road to His Hard Rocking Comeback: 'Being a Liam Gallagher Fan Must Be F—ing Hard Work'
He and Gallagher reunited for roughly a year in 2013 for Gallagher's band Beady Eye. Arthurs has also notably played with Gallagher for his solo performances and was set to hit the stage with Gallagher this summer.