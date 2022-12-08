Rapper Nuke Bizzle Sentenced to Over 6 Years After Bragging About Stealing Pandemic Aid

The Tennessee musician's 77-month sentence also includes guilty pleas in separate cases for gun and drug counts

By
Published on December 8, 2022 06:00 PM
California State Employment Development Department
Photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty

A Tennessee musician has been sentenced to 77 months in prison after stealing over $700,000 in COVID-19 unemployment benefits and allegedly bragging about it in a music video.

Fontrell Antonio Baines — known by his moniker "Nuke Bizzle" — has been ordered to pay back $704,760 in restitution to the California Employment Development Department (EDD) and was sentenced by United States District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, per a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California. On top of the fraud case, Baines, 33, pleaded guilty to separate gun and drug counts.

Prosecutors said that Baines used other people's names or stolen identities to collect the unemployment benefits, only to later discuss it in a music video uploaded to YouTube.

The September 2020 video titled "EDD" — the acronym of California's Employment Development Department — featured people checking the mail as another artist raps "You gotta sell cocaine, I can just file a claim." In another verse, Baines held up a stack of envelopes from EDD, and claimed he was getting rich by "go[ing] to the bank with a stack of these."

Baines' fraud lasted from July to September 2020, per prosecutors. During that time, he filed 92 fraudulent PUA claims with EDD. "The applications for these benefits listed addresses in Beverly Hills and Koreatown to which Baines had access, a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for central California reads. "As a result, Baines was able to take possession of and use the debit cards that EDD pre-loaded with the unemployment benefits obtained through the fraudulent applications."

"Every day that I think about what I did I regret my actions and the impact my crime had on others," Baines later wrote in a letter to the judge, per NBC News.

His charges also include unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, per the U.S. attorney's office for Central California.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Among Baines' unemployment fraud was one instance of him taking up the identity of a Missouri man who attended school in California, when he "used a debit card issued based on the fraudulent PUA claim filed in the Missouri man's name to withdraw approximately $2,500," per authorities.

Back in May, Austin St. John (real name Jason Lawrence Geiger) who played the Red Power Ranger Jason Lee Scott in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, was arrested after an FBI raid at his home in McKinney, Texas for alleged COVID-related wire fraud.

At the time, a federal indictment alleged that 18 people — including St. John — attempted to defraud the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program while the program was used to provide relief to struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns that began in 2020.

In total, the 18 defendants allegedly received more than $3.5 million across 16 separate small business loans. Geiger must enter a plea agreement or request continuance by Dec. 19 or the case will go to trial in January.

Related Articles
Bad Bunny Billboard magazine
Bad Bunny Reveals He's Taking Break in 2023 to 'Enjoy My Achievements': 'We're Going to Celebrate'
Singer Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys attends the unveiling of Marvel's Hulkbuster armor wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nick Carter Sued for Sexual Battery in 2001 Fan Incident as Source Denies Allegations
Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the UK Premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back" at Cineworld Empire on November 16, 2021 in London, England.
Mary McCartney Says Dad Paul Gave 'Little Tips' for Abbey Road Documentary: He's 'Passionate'
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film (Behind The Scenes)
Taylor Swift Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of the Making of 'All Too Well: The Short Film'
backsteet boys christmas album
Celebrity Christmas Albums You Have to Check Out This Season
Rene Angelil (L) and singer Celine Dion arrive at the premiere of the show "Veronic Voices" at Bally's Las Vegas on June 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Céline Dion and René Angélil's Relationship: A Look Back
John Oates
Hall & Oates' John Oates on His Past Mental Health Struggles: 'Something's Lifted Off of Me'
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nicole Scherzinger shows off her sparkly dress and black leather jacket as she's seen leaving Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence holiday party held in Brentwood.
Haim Sisters, Nicole Scherzinger, Evan Ross and More Kick Off Holiday Season at Star-Studded Bash
Angel Carter, Lance Bass, Aaron carter
Angel Carter and Lance Bass to Hold 'Songs for Tomorrow' Charity Concert to Honor the Late Aaron
Lizzo, Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks Praises Lizzo for Her 'Beautiful' People's Choice Awards Presentation: 'Stunning'
Aaron Carter Life in Pictures - Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin visit 'The Kings Of Hustler Male Revue'
Aaron Carter's Life in Photos
Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, Kane Brown
Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Maluma Among Stars to Perform at 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey Shares First Single from New Album 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'
an Gaye attends Songwriters Hall Of Fame 47th Annual Induction And Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 9, 2016 in New York City.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Second Wife of Marvin Gaye, Dead at 66
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo accepts The People's Champion award on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Lizzo's Mom Presents People's Champion Award to Her at People's Choice Awards: 'So Proud of Her'
The Voice -- Live Semi-Final Top 8 Performances Episode 2219A -- Pictured: Morgan Myles
'The Voice's' Morgan Myles Dedicates Semifinals Performance to Late Cousin Who Died of Brain Cancer