NSYNC (Minus Justin Timberlake) Celebrates Lance Bass' Birthday with Surprise Zoom Call

The group reunited for an "*NSYNC-O De Mayo" virtual party for Lance Bass' birthday

No matter how far away, the men of *NSYNC are always there to celebrate one another.

On Tuesday, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez surprised fellow band member Lance Bass for his 41st birthday with a virtual Zoom party.

While his actual birthday was on Monday, the date of Bass' virtual party fell on Cinco de Mayo, prompting some of his partygoers to dress in themed outfits.

Bass later shared footage from his celebration on his Instagram, which featured special appearances from stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Colleen Ballinger, Shoshana Bean and Frankie Grande.

However, notably missing from the boy band reunion was Justin Timberlake, who did not make an appearance at the party.

"Holy hell! I thought releasing @jax.justaddx was going to be the extent of my bday celebrations. But boy was I wrong!! My loved ones made it so special. I’m still in shock," Bass captioned his birthday clip.

He continued, "It started with a parade of cars outside my house with a few friends. I had enough food sent over to feed an army. And I dug into SIX birthday cakes. And to top it off Michael through me a surprise virtual bday party with some of my favorite people!"

During the *NSYNC portion of the party, Fatone, Kirkpatrick and Chasez joined Bass for what they called "Lance Bass's *NSYNC-O De Mayo Birthday Bash."

"It took everything in my power not to blow this secret," Kirkpatrick admitted.

All of the band members received a special "*NSYNC-O De Mayo" birthday box filled with a mini piñata and a small glass with Bass' iconic hairstyle on it.

"You know what the best part about this birthday party is? That I can do the whole thing with no pants on," Bass laughed while sitting next to a blue and green birthday cake.

Though the band had a special reason to come together this week, this isn't the first time the group has reunited on Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bass revealed last month on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that the pop stars are also enjoying weekly virtual happy hours together.

“The interviews [on Bass' podcast] really kind of even bonded us even more, especially during this quarantine,” said Bass while appearing on the talk show. “Your relationships, they get tighter, so now we have happy hours every week together on Zoom which is fun.”

Bass then confirmed to an inquiring Cohen that Timberlake has been a part of the weekly Zoom calls.

“You did that, Lance Bass!” an excited Cohen responded.

“Bringing people together Andy, bringing people together,” Bass said with a smile.