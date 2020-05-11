Now United Drops New 'Dana, Dana' Music Video Featuring All 15 Members From Different Countries

Now United is taking fans around the world from the comfort of their own homes.

On Friday, the band released the upbeat new music video for their single, "Dana Dana" — filmed remotely from each of the members' 15 different home countries — to spread a message of optimism amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Formed by American Idol creator Simon Fuller in 2017, the mixed-gender group is comprised of 15 singers and dancers, including Any (from Brazil), Josh (from Canada), Krystian (from China), Joalin (from Finland), Sina (from Germany), Shivani (from India), Hina (from Japan), Sabina (from Mexico), Bailey (from the Philippines), Sofya (from Russia), Diarra (from Senegal), Heyoon (from South Korea), Noah (from the United States), Lamar (from the United Kingdom) and new member Savannah (from Australia).

Image zoom Now United MJ KIM

The music video begins with several members dancing and singing to "Dana, Dana" from home before Sina abruptly interrupts and says, "Hm, I think we have all seen too many videos like this. Why don't we try something different to show how we all share the same sky?"

The clip then launches into 3D graphics representing each of the members' countries as they sing the chorus, "The sun and the moon/A billion stars above/This feeling that we share/Our hearts that beat as one/The rhythm of the world/We share the same sky/ Reaching out a hand/A love we can't deny."

Image zoom Now United HAYLEY COSTEY

Though much of the song was recorded in English, Shivani is shown during the bridge rapping in her native language, Hindi.

At the end of the clip, Savannah then speaks to the camera saying, "In the past few months, all of us have seen how the things we do in our own little corners can have an echo all over the planet. So what are you going to do?"

Now United's "Dana, Dana" music video marks their 21st to date.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.