The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class has been announced, and this year’s list of inductees might make some fans want to dance with somebody.

Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G and the Doobie Brothers are among this year’s honorees. Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, and T.Rex have also been inducted into the esteemed group.

The 35th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on May 2 at 8 p.m. in the Public Auditorium in Cleveland and will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO. SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio will also broadcast the Ceremony with exclusive interviews.

Music critic, manager and record producer Jon Landau, along with entertainment executive Irving Azoff, will be presented with the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and industry professionals who have made a major impact on rock and roll.

News of the inductees and honorees was announced on the SiriusXM VOLUME channel and the Rock Hall’s social media accounts on Tuesday.

The nominees were sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Four of the six inductees, namely Houston, Notorious B.I.G., the Doobie Brothers and T.Rex, were included on the voting ballot for the first time.

Houston, whose vocal abilities caught the attention of multiple record labels, was signed by Clive Davis to Arista Records by 1983. Her debut album included three No. 1 hit singles and topped the Billboard 200 list for 14 weeks. She became the first artist to have seven consecutive No. 1 hits and the first woman to enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1. She died in February 2012 at 48 years old.

The Notorious B.I.G., (aka Biggie Smalls, né Christopher Wallace), earned the attention of Diddy’s label Bad Boy records, and by 1994 he had released his album Ready to Die. By the following year, he had become the top-selling solo male artist on the rap, R&B and pop charts. He was shot and killed in 1994 at age 24.

The Doobie Brothers, comprised of core members Tom Johnston, John McFee and Pat Simmons, became a breakout band in 1972. Their hard rock style music was sometimes influenced by folk and bluegrass genres. Throughout their career, they have sold more than 48 million records and charted five top 10 singles.

T.Rex, fronted by Marc Bolan, have been known for ushering in the birth of glam rock. Between 1971 and 1977, the band released one new album each year. After Bolan died in 1977, the band stopped making music. Years later, their influence lives on throughout pop culture.

Tickets to attend the induction ceremony will go on sale on Feb. 27 for the general public, and two days ahead on Feb. 25 for Rock Hall members. Tickets will be available on ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.