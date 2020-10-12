Normani Reveals Her Mom Andrea's Breast Cancer Has Returned: 'We Got This Mommy'

The singer previously said her mom's cancer diagnosis 19 years ago was "the scariest point in all of our lives"

Normani is showing support for her mom, Andrea Hamilton, after announcing her cancer has returned.

On Sunday, Hamilton, a breast cancer survivor, confirmed on Instagram that the disease had reemerged. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me 🙏🏾 I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho," she wrote alongside a photo of a rosary.

Sharing her mom's post on her Instagram Story, Normani (whose real name is Normani Kordei Hamilton) wrote, "we got this mommy." On Twitter, the former Fifth Harmony member wrote simply: "f--- cancer."

The "Motivation" singer, 24, has previously opened up about her family struggling through her mother's diagnosis with breast cancer, which affects 1 in 8 women in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society.

"My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was around 5 years old, and it was the scariest point in all of our lives," Normani said in a joint 2018 Paper magazine interview with her mother.

"I didn't know much about breast cancer, and though I was always educated by my doctors to do my self–breast exams and everything, I took it for granted. You can kind of turn a blind eye until it actually happens to you," added Hamilton at the time.

"I was about 33 years old and I wasn't doing my breast exams on a regular basis," she continued. "I don't know what it was but something told me to check that day that I found the lump. I immediately went to the doctor. By doing my own self breast exam I caught it at an early stage."

Normani then added, "I just remember her being so strong for our family. She's the one that really did keep us hopeful, and God really did bring us through that time."

Normani also told Paper that surviving the health battle and then raising awareness about breast cancer is "definitely a bonding experience" for her and her mother.