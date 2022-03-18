“Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light," Normani says of her latest release

Normani Releases New Single 'Fair,' Says the Song Captures 'One of My Most Vulnerable Moments'

Normani is allowing herself to be more "vulnerable" with the release of her new song.

On Friday, the 25-year-old singer dropped her latest single "Fair." The R&B track — which was co-written by Abby Keen, Bernard "Harv" Harvey, and Felisha King Harvey — details difficulty moving on after heartbreak.

"Is it fair that you've moved on / 'Cause I swear that I haven't," Normani sings during the chorus. "Is it right that you've grown? / And I'm still stuck in habits."

"This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light," Normani said of the song. "Definitely aware that you might feel like you don't know much about me but that's only because it's what makes me feel protected."

She continued, "I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully, this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying 🖤 I adore you guys to the moon and back."

Shortly after the song's debut, Normani appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for her first performance of the track.

"Fair" marks the singer's first release since "Wild Side" with Cardi B last year. "Wild Side" was released as the lead single off of Normani's upcoming debut solo album, which she told Apple Music's Ebro Darden she hopes shows fans another "layer" of her.

"I'm a Black female who can do the pop s—, but I can also be on a record with Cardi, and I could do features with 6LACK," she said back in September 2021. "I'm all of those things. I feel like people are so quick to put me in a box and create barriers, but I've always been expressive of the fact that I want to be genre-less, I can do it all."

Normani also opened up to Allure at the time about how she's felt like the "underdog in anything that I've ever done," including during her time in the girl group Fifth Harmony.

"I felt like I was overlooked," she said. "That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place."

As a soloist — and with tracks such as "Motivation" and her Sam Smith collaboration "Dancing with a Stranger" — Normani said she's gotten to a point in her career where she feels stronger in her artistry.