Normani Honors Some 2000s Pop Icons Including Beyoncé with Her New Music Video — Watch

Normani is bringing viewers back to the early 2000s with the music video for her newest single “Motivation,” which dropped on Thursday.

The former Fifth Harmony singer, 23, shows off her dance moves in the video, channeling looks and moves from the music videos of artists like Beyoncé and Britney Spears over a decade ago.

The shot starts with Normani as a young teen in her living room, watching BET’s countdown show 106 & Park. She dreams of the day when her name would be announced on the show, and to her surprise, it is.

“The number one video in the world right now,” the hosts say, introducing Normani. The excited little girl quickly turns into the real Normani and the twerking-filled video begins.

Normani opens the scene walking down the street in a white top and short blue denim shorts — a shot that closely resembles Beyoncé’s look in her “Crazy in Love” video from 2003.

She also sports a look wearing a white crop and slit bottoms both with her birth year, 1996, and name graffitied on in hot pink.

The singer dances with her entourage in the streets, very J. Lo “Jenny from the Block”-esque, before paying homage to Spears, with schoolyard dancing and tumbling scenes similar to those in “Baby One More Time.”

With more twerking comes more outfit changes — later Normani wears a diamond-encrusted outfit with tall silver boots while singing and dancing in the rain, seemingly referencing Beyoncé’s Dangerously in Love album cover, Ciara”s “Gimme Dat,” and Ashanti’s “Rain on Me.”

RELATED: Normani Says Touring with Ariana Grande Is Like Having a ‘Sleepover on Wheels’

Fans are having a great time spotting all the references themselves, posting their finds to social media.

There’s only one Beyoncé, and there’s only one Normani, but I love this homage 👯‍♀️ #Motivation #MotivationOutNow pic.twitter.com/Alj6CYT9Ff — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) August 16, 2019

#MOTIVATION is EVERYTHING ❤❤❤❤❤ @normani fucking SNAPPED ❤❤❤❤❤ I love how she brought back major early 2000's vibes ❤❤❤❤ The mv is incredible and reminds me of ICONIC mvs like #CrazyInLove #ImReal #12Step and #JennyFromTheBlock ❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/1C8bub5HZz — #BuyDedicatedOniTunes (@perryduff285) August 16, 2019

Normani even received praise from Ariana Grande, who helped co-write “Motivation.”

it’s almost six am where i am rn and my cheeks hurt from smiling, refreshing, watching a million times. enjoy this special moment. my heart is so full for u !!!!!! 💧💎 https://t.co/e2xUB35ibw — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 16, 2019

“I’m so proud of u @Normani,” Grande tweeted, writing in an additional post, “It’s almost six am where i am rn and my cheeks hurt from smiling, refreshing, watching a million times. enjoy this special moment. my heart is so full for u !!!!!!”