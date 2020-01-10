Texas girls unite!

Normani and Megan Thee Stallion are heating things up with “Diamonds,” Bird of Prey: The Album’s lead single, and an accompanying music video filled with clips from the film.

The song is the first time the two Houston-raised musicians have teamed up for a song. Sampling Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and Tupac’s “Ratha Be Ya N—” the music video follows the two stars as they beat up some circus-themed bad guys fully immersing themselves in Harley Quinn’s world.

“I’m so hype for #birdsofprey to come out 🥰 finally got a chance to link with the trillest

@theestallion,” wrote Normani, 23, on Twitter ahead of the single dropping. “hope y’all enjoy “DIAMONDS” coming soon 💎💎💎”

Along with featuring the “Motivation” singer and the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, 24, the music video also features a handful of scenes from Margot Robbie, who’s set to play Harley Quinn in the upcoming film.

The new song is the first to drop off of Bird of Prey: The Album. Just like the film, which is being directed by Cathy Yan, written by Christina Hodson and co-produced by Robbie herself, the album features solely female musicians.

The soundtrack’s track list features songs from Doja Cat, Charlotte Lawrence, Halsey and Normani’s former Fifth Harmony bandmate Lauren Jauregui.

“So honored/excited to be a part of this!!” wrote Jauregui on Twitter. “First movie soundtrack and I couldn’t be more emotional about being part of this one in particular. Out on February 7th!! Make sure you listen to my song #InvisbleChains and tell me what u think😈”

The soundtrack announcement comes after the release of the movie’s second trailer on Thursday.

“This all started when the Joker and I broke up. It was completely mutual. And soon enough I was back on my feet, ready to embrace the fierce goddess within,” Robbie says in a voice over, though a shot of her crying and eating cheese straight out of a can tells a different story.

“Now that I’ve cut ties with Mr. J, I’m about to learn that a lot of people want me dead,” she adds, pointing to Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask as the one at the top of the list.

Birds of Prey hits theaters Feb. 7, and Robbie will appear as Harley Quinn again in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, due Aug. 6, 2021.