Normani Shows Her 'Wild Side' as She Makes Comeback with Sexy Music Video Featuring Cardi B

"She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best," Normani said about Cardi. "I love that woman down and I'm forever grateful"

Editor's note: This article and music video contain NSFW lyrics and content.

Normani did not come to play.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Exactly 700 days (yes, we were counting) after the release of her breakthrough anthem "Motivation," Normani is back with a sexy R&B song featuring none other than Cardi B. Packed with sultry choreography — in true Normani fashion — the video cements the former Fifth Harmony member as music's next big thing.

"We can't just keep talking about it / We think too often about / We can't just be cautious, I want to get wild," the 25-year-old sings in the chorus. "Take me for a ride boy / Show me your wild side, boy. I wanna get wild."

And in the video, Normani sure does. Along with the choreography, Cardi B, 28, joins for an explosive verse more than halfway through the song as Normani and the "WAP" rapper, both completely in the nude, sensually dance with each other on a set surrounded by hanging chains.

Normani, Cardi B Credit: Jora Frantzis

"It's my d— and I want it now / Tell me how you want / Put me on my back and my stomach," Cardi B raps. "Baby, let me blow it like a trumpet / I could do it all / I could probably suck a watermelon through a straw / Believe me."

Throughout the music video, Normani rocks a number of stellar looks, including a short violet dress in one floor-dancing scene, before she appears in a red ensemble and headpiece as she's surrounded by an equally red backdrop.

The singer then channels Janet Jackson in a leather outfit as she perfectly hits every choreographed move on a rooftop before she hops inside a helicopter wearing a cheetah outfit teased previously on her Instagram.

Then, surrounded by mirrors, the singer wears only the essentials as she dances with another version of herself? (Yes, we know.)

Normani Credit: Greg Swales

"I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time," Normani said in a press release. "She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I'm forever grateful."

The new music video was directed by Tanu Muino, who recently directed Cardi B's "Up." Normani's frequent collaborator Sean Bankhead choreographed the moves.

Both stars have been teasing the release of the new song for several days.

"Ommmmgggg I'm nervous!!!!! But then again I'm not YOU DID THAT!!!!!!! I hope and you better be proud of yourself!! 😤😤😤," tweeted Cardi B about the video after Normani wrote, "okay sooooo I just watched the video again. sis what the actual f—"

Fans also shared a video where Cardi — who featured Normani in a cameo during the music video for "WAP" — records herself saying, "I feel like this is Normani's big comeback and I want you guys to treat it like it's her birthday."

Although she released "Diamonds" alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, this serves as Normani's first solo single since dropping "Motivation" in 2019.

Since Fifth Harmony's indefinite hiatus announcement in 2017, she's released songs such as "Dancing with a Stranger" alongside Sam Smith, "Waves" with 6LACK, along with "Checklist" and "Slowdown" with Calvin Harris.