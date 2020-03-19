Meet Normani's Grandma Babs — and Watch Her Dance Adorably in Fifth Harmony Alum's First TikTok

Oh, so this is where Normani gets her dance moves from!

The former Fifth Harmony member is finally on TikTok — and her grandma Barbara dances adorably to the app’s “Coincidance” challenge with her!

“Wow, you can really dance,” they tell each other before showing off their dance moves. The 23-year-old singer flips her hair and does a high kick, while her grandma adorably shakes her behind.

The short clip perhaps pays homage to the origins of Normani’s dance skills. The singer recently revealed to Rolling Stone that dance ran in her blood since her mother Andrea Hamilton was a trained dancer and Babs (her grandma) was a majorette.

And this isn’t the first time the “Checklist” singer features Babs in dance videos.

During her Fifth Harmony days, the “Love Lies” songstress and Babs danced along to the group’s anthem “BO$$” in a viral Vine.

And how could we forget her cameo in the opening scene of the “Motivation” music video?

As the music video begins, Babs says, “Normani, won’t you stop making all that noise!” before the young girl daydreams about being a music star. The clip is reminiscent of Normani’s upbringing, as her grandmother helped raise her while both of her parents worked.

When Normani scored third place on Dancing with the Stars, her mom Andrea even shared this cute video of Babs showing off some dance moves. (Barbara and Normani’s partner Val had quite some chemistry on DWTS too.)

Normani and Babs’ viral TikTok comes just a day after PEOPLE shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the singer in Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty.

During the one-minute clip, Normani rocks a variety of looks from the line, including a black bra and matching boy shorts embossed with a glitter Savage x Fenty logo as well as a black mesh and lace bodysuit paired with a garter belt.

The solo commercial comes two months after Normani starred alongside Rihanna in the size-inclusive lingerie brand’s Spring 2020 ad campaign.