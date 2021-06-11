"I've never played a whole album top to bottom like this," the singer tells PEOPLE of her upcoming livestream concert on Saturday

Norah Jones to Perform 2020 Album Pick Me Up Off the Floor Live for the First Time: 'Going to Be Fun'

Norah Jones is marking the one-year anniversary of the release of her 2020 album Pick Me Up Off the Floor by playing it live for the first time.

On Saturday the singer, 42, will perform the record in its entirety with a live band at Irving Plaza in New York City, and the show will be livestreamed on Veeps.

"It's pretty exciting," Jones tells PEOPLE. "I've never played a whole album top to bottom like this. We've been rehearsing, and it feels so good that I can't even stand it. It just feels great to get to play these songs with the band for the first time since we never got to."

Tickets for the livestream performance cost $15 each, and a portion of the proceeds will go to Crew Nation to help support touring and venue crews whose livelihoods were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As for her own band for the show, it'll consist of Brian Blade on drums, Tony Scherr on bass and guitar and Mazz Swift on violin.

"I've known all three of them for over 20 years, which is kind of wild," she says. "I've played with all of them at different times in my life, but it was so special to just get together and start rehearsing. It's a treat for me, so I hope people enjoy it. It's going to be really fun."

When Jones put out Pick Me Up Off the Floor a year ago, she says it was a "good distraction" amidst the difficult time in the world. "I was thankful to have something to focus on," she says.

After Jones finished touring 2016's Day Breaks, she walked away from the album cycle and did a series of short sessions with an ever-changing array of collaborators that resulted in a diverse stream of singles. Then slowly, Jones realized the session songs she hadn't released perfectly formed an album, and thus, Pick Me Up Off the Floor was born.

"I was trying to make these singles and put them out separately and not really worry about them connecting," she says. "But there was always a bunch of leftover songs because I was very inspired making music this way, and I was writing more than I ever had. The stuff actually connected - and not only did it connect, but it connected more than most albums. It just made sense to make an album out of it."

While the album sounds like it was written in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown as it tackles loss on songs like "How I Weep," it was actually completed weeks before the world shut down.

"I think it just speaks to those universal gut feelings," Jones says. "You can interpret them however you want through what you're going through, but those feelings at their core are just very basic, and everybody goes through them. It's kind of a heavy record, but it does have that searching for that thing that we all go through in life."

As with pretty much all of her songs, the tracks on this album have taken on a new meaning to Jones over time.

"It's strange singing them now after the crazy year we've all witnessed and been through together," she says. "It definitely takes time for them to completely change meaning."

Around the making of the album, Jones began writing her own poetry apart from music for the first time in her life. Eventually, several of those poems found their way back into songs on the new album.

"My poetry was kind of dark, but it also had these rhyme schemes that reminded me of Dr. Seuss and Shel Silverstein, which made total sense because I was reading them to my kids every night," says Jones, who shares two young children with her husband Pete Remm. "So I thought it was a funny juxtaposition. On 'How I Weep' the rhyme schemes are kind of childlike, even though the theme is not."

Along with reading Dr. Seuss and Shel Silverstein to her kids at night, Jones also sings to them.

"They do seem to like my singing," she says. "They're 5 and 7. So it's definitely a funny thing watching them. If we hear my song somewhere in the drugstore or whatever, my son actually recognizes my voice, which blows me away that he's paying attention that much."

In addition to doing homeschool with her kids during the lockdown, Jones kept busy by putting together her first live album, 'Til We Meet Again, which was released in April.

"Last summer I had to approve some stuff for a radio benefit, and so I was listening to one of the last live shows I did," she says. "My engineer has been recording all our shows for the last five or 10 years because technology is that easy. I was listening to one of the last shows we did in Rio, Brazil, in December 2019, and I couldn't get over that good feeling when I was listening to it."

"You could feel that audience energy and the band energy," she continues. "That thing that happens when the two things collide and make live music so amazing and special. So I thought, 'Well, I don't know when we're going to get to play live again, so let's just put this out.'"

Whenever she performs some of her older classics, like 2002's "Don't Know Why," live, Jones says it's always a "pleasant" experience.

"I actually love it," she says. "Some people think it's a drag, but it's not. I love it. And I love how the audience reacts when they hear the older songs because they're so happy. Then that makes me so happy. So, I could never get sick of doing it."

Now Jones is happy to get back to playing live shows and being in the studio "with other humans again."