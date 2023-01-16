Oasis' Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald Announce Divorce After 22 Years Together

After 12 years of marriage, Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald are going their separate ways.

The former Oasis member and MacDonald — who share sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12 — revealed they're getting divorced in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday.

"Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority," a spokesperson said.

They continued, "Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time."

Gallagher, 55, and the publicist, 51, got married in private ceremony in England's New Forest in June 2011, according to NME.

The pair met in 2000 at a nightclub in Ibiza. Gallagher recounted the moment — which he considered love at first sight — during an interview with British Vogue in 2020.

They shared a taxi into town afterward, and he asked for her phone number. "I remember keeping it like it was a religious f—ing artifact," he told the outlet.

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald. Dave J Hogan/Getty

The musician was previously married to Meg Mathews — with whom he shares daughter Anaïs, 22 — before they split in 2000 and divorced in 2001.

Meanwhile, Gallagher left Oasis in 2009 after a tumultuous relationship with his brother and bandmate Liam. He said in a statement at the time announcing his departure: "I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

Since then, Liam has asked his brother to come back, but Gallagher refused. In 2020, he told British Vogue that he sometimes considered it.

"I've often thought, 'Let's just do a gig.' But I realised I would only be doing it to shut this f—ing idiot up."

Over the weekend, the Gallagher shared a video on Twitter where he's tracking vocals and instruments in the studio.

"17.01.23," he captioned the video, hinting at a Tuesday release date for new material.

He is also set to release his newest album High Flying Birds later this year.