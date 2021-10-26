Noah Cyrus Wishes the 'Days Were Longer' with Dad Billy Ray Cyrus in Emotional TikTok

In March, Billy Ray gave Noah advice ahead of the Grammy Awards where she was nominated for best new artist

I'm not crying, you are!

On Tuesday Noah Cyrus shared a TikTok with her father Billy Ray Cyrus that showed a sweet montage of the father-daughter duo spending time together.

"i wish the days were longer 🥺🖤 love you dad @Billy Ray Cyrus," the 21-year-old singer captioned the video.

In the TikTok, viewers can watch Noah and Billy Ray, 60, hugging in a field of green, climbing trees, singing and riding in the back of a motorcycle together as "Slipping Through My Fingers" from the Mamma Mia soundtrack plays in the background.

The country music singer later shared the TikTok on his Instagram, but instead cracked jokes about his motorcycle in typical Billy Ray fashion.

"Wow ... @noahcyrus this is the most views this ole bikes had in a long time!" he captioned the video. "Would you like to see me build a ramp & jump round bales of hay with it?"

In March, Noah was nominated for best new artist at the Grammy Awards. Beforehand, she sat down with her dad — who was nominated for the same award in 1993 — for a Music's Biggest Night: The Best New Artists episode of Spotify's For the Record podcast, where he shared advice for his youngest daughter.

"You were a horse rider, you rode horses and that was your thing. And then all of a sudden you started making music," Billy Ray said on the podcast. "And I go, 'She's serious about it!' And you started dedicating yourself to writing the best songs you could write and being the best musician you could be."

"And I'm sitting there going, 'That's my Noie! That's my Noie! Look at her! The dream is happening,'" he added.

He also reminded her to "be original" and to "not be afraid to be yourself."

The "July" singer opened up in August about being cast for American Horror Story, and why it meant so much to her to be a part of the show.

"I cant even believe i'm looking at my name in this font," Cyrus began the emotional post at the time.

"AHS has been my favorite show since i was 12 years old.. i was on tour with my sister and we'd lay in the back of the bus watching Asylum and it pulled me in immediately," she recalled. "On my own i started from season 1 and so on and since then i've watched the full series more than any show, any movie, and probably more than any song i've ever listened to.. there's episodes i can recite and say the lines word for word with the characters."

Billy Ray Cyrus and Noah Cyrus Billy Ray Cyrus and Noah Cyrus | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Meanwhile, Billy Ray ventured into bluegrass that same month and released his latest single "Roll That Rock," which he cowrote with his cousin Bobby Cyrus.