Noah Cyrus Undergoes Surgery to 'Finally' Remove Tonsils 'After Years and Years of Struggling'

Noah Cyrus is on the mend.

The singer, 18, underwent surgery to remove her tonsils on Friday, one day after announcing to her fans and followers on Instagram and Twitter that she would be temporarily absent from social media.

“Won’t be able to talk because tomorrow I’m having my tonsils removed and finally having that surgery after years and years of struggling with tonsil issues, and my tonsils sucking at being tonsils,” she said in a video, which was “liked” by sister Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

Older sister Brandi wished Noah a speedy recovery on Friday.

“Sending up all the prayers to my lil @noahcyrus for a smooth and quick recovery from surgery. Get better soon Young Nicki LUV U,” the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the sisters on the beach.

Noah’s surgery comes after she healed from her breakup with rapper Lil Xan.

In November, she publicly aired her grievances about the relationship when she wrote a comment on WorldStar‘s Instagram post that asked followers, “What mistakes did you make in your last relationship that you won’t repeat again?”

“My last relationship was the mistake,” the “Good Cry” singer, 18, replied with an anguished emoji. “lmao.”

As far as new music in the near future, Cyrus recently told Billboard that an album will still be released someday, though there’s no timetable.

“We were going to take our time. See how [the music] reacted. That’s how we’re still doing things: I put out a song, see how it reacts,” she explained. “If it goes, it goes. I wasn’t really worried about anything. I just wanted to make an album. It took me two years to get here.”