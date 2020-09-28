Noah Cyrus and Tana Mongeau Spark Dating Rumors as YouTube Star Calls Singer 'Girlfriend Again'

Noah Cyrus and Tana Mongeau spent the weekend together and shared several loving posts making some fans believe they're dating

Over the weekend, the YouTube star, 22, and singer, 20, spent a romantic weekend together that ended with Mongeau calling Cyrus girlfriend. "i mean ofc i had to take a break from instagram until she was my girlfriend again," Mongeau captioned a photo of the two at dinner.

And the two already have their first celebrity shipper: Paris Hilton. "Love you girls!" she commented on the post. "Let's hang soon!"

Before then, the two shared several clips with each other. Cyrus posted an Instagram story of herself with a few loving gifts she got for the YouTuber: a stuffed bear, flowers and a rolled blunt. In the clip, the "July" singer calls herself "a simp."

Cyrus then shared a photo of herself with the gifts on her story, writing "for her" and tagging Mongeau. "She really showed up at my house like this," wrote Mongeau, reposting the photo. Cyrus later posted the same photo on her Instagram grid with the caption, "i show up to your house wit these.. wyd?"

Later Saturday night, Mongeau shared a video of Cyrus, calling her "the hottest person on the planet." She captioned the video, "I love u @noahcyrus." In a separate Boomerang, Mongeau grabs Cyrus' butt and writes "my girl forever."

During a car ride — seemingly to a restaurant where they met with YouTuber Jon Marianek and model Abby Wetherington — the couple shared a video where they almost kiss while listening to Cardi B's "WAP." Mongeau stook out her tongue, nearly touching Cyrus' mouth.

"Tana has a WAP," wrote Cyrus. Mongeau reposted the clip, adding "Noah also in fact... has a wap."

During their dinner, both Marianek and Wetherington shared polls to their Instagram stories asking if Cyrus and Mongeau should date.

The couple's love-filled weekend ended with Mongeau sharing a video of Cyrus scrolling on her phone in bed with the caption, "we keep trying to get out of bed, but can't."

A rep for Cyrus did not return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The two's jam-packed weekend comes just weeks after Mongeau commented "should we keep being on again off again or" on one of Cyrus' photos. And during Pride Month, Mongeau shared a photo with Cyrus and opened up about her sexuality.

"some people call that pansexuality, everyone calls me bi, i personally don't find a need to label it all," she wrote. "and sexuality is gender less to me & i'm so lucky to have this platform to speak openly about that."

The two sparked dating rumors at the end of last year after Mongeau called Cyrus "girlfriend" in a video. However, she later told Entertainment Tonight that the two weren't dating.

"To be real, I think that I might have started the girlfriend stuff with some YouTube title," Mongeau said last December. (She had titled a video "I took my girlfriend's phone and flirted with my best friend. prank????")