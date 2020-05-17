Noah Cyrus Tearfully Says It Was 'Really Tough' Growing Up as Miley Cyrus' Younger Sister

"I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s--- about due to what people said to me online," Noah Cyrus said

In Noah Cyrus' new EP, The End of Everything, the singer candidly reflects on her struggles growing up in the shadow of her older sister Miley Cyrus.

The new track, which Noah dropped on Friday, includes the lyrics, "My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go/ and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows."

The 20-year-old star elaborated on the meaning behind her new song during an Instagram Live on Saturday, and at one point broke down in tears while reflecting on the criticism she faced when she was younger.

"I think just the message in the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister," she explained. "But you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s--- about due to what people said to me online."

"It was absolutely unbearable," Noah added. "And that's why I write, 'My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go/and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.' Because, that's why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow."

Noah admitted that she "always believed" she would only stay in sister Miley's shadow, which was difficult for her to overcome.

"That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. It was either that or that I wasn't enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don't even breathe right sometimes," she shared.

"Basically, that is what the song is about, and I just wanted to open up about that once and for all, because that's been a big part of my life, and I probably won't talk about it anymore. I just wanted to put it out," she continued.

"Everybody always says you're giving the people power by seeing it, but I can't control seeing it," Noah tearfully added. "You guys are young, you know the internet. It's been really tough on me, so that song is just pretty tough to get through."

With Noah making it big in the music industry as of late, Miley, 27 — who has had her fair share of ups and downs in her Hollywood career — has remained protective of her little sister.

During a 2017 podcast with Elvis Duran on iHeartRadio’s Label Defiers with ZICO Coconut Water, the "Slide Away" singer said she hopes Noah's career doesn't stop her from staying true to her authentic self.

"I think it makes you jaded, it makes you guarded, and I don’t ever want her to get like that," Miley said. "Or your style or the way that you think because you want to please people. I really hope that she never feels those pressures and I hope other people respect her and don’t actually make her something she’s not.”

The former Disney Channel star also shared some of the advice she's given her little sister, who has been open over the years about struggling with anxiety and depression.