Noah Cyrus Is Selling a Bottle of Her Tears for $12,000 After Her Breakup with Lil Xan

Love may not cost a thing, but sadness comes with a price tag!

Noah Cyrus is selling a bottle of her tears for $12,000.

The singer, 18, put the bottle, complete with an eyedropper, up for sale as part of her collaboration with the clothing line, Pizzaslime.

“This is approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness,” the clothing website says.

“Human digestion of these tears is not suggested cause tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super f——— weird if you drank someone else’s tears.”

Along with her tears, Cyrus and Pizzaslime are also selling T-shirts featuring a photo of her father Billy Ray Cyrus with the words “achy, breaky” and “Dang Flabbit” tattooed on his face, “Noah Cyrus Tears” mugs, and sweatpants with “Sadness” written down the leg.

The line also features a number of sweatshirts that read “sry i’m trash” with a garbage pail on the back, “sadness,” and “Noah Cyrus sucks.”

Cyrus’ collection comes ahead of the release of her new album, Good Cry, out Friday.

The sadness which created these expensive tears can be attributed to her split with Lil Xan — who features on the album.

Cyrus and Lil Xan — who began dating in August and made their public debut at the MTV Video Music Awards — officially ended their whirlwind romance on Sept. 4.

Over a very messy and emotional chain of posts on social media, the SoundCloud rapper and Cyrus shared what they believe went wrong in a series of Instagram Stories posts.

“I feel like I’m probably being cheated on,” Lil Xan, 21, wrote in a since-deleted post, first captured by Hot New Hip Hop.

Cyrus eventually went on to confirm he had accused her of cheating on him as she shared a screenshot of a text message between the pair. She later posted a series of teary-eyed videos on her Instagram story where she apologized to her fans for the “confusing” situation and advised her female followers to not let men take advantage of them.

Matthew Eisman

Lil Xan also addressed their relationship in his own Instagram Live video, discussing his postponed ‘Live or Die’ music video, a song the couple was expected to release together.

“I’ve just been informed that basically it’s all fake and I’m being used,” he said. “So f— it. I guess I was just being used. I thought I was in love but whatever. I’ll take that L. Heartbreak soldier; thanks Noah. Hope the song does well.”

“People love to just hurt me,” the rapper added in a separate post shared to his Instagram story. “It just hurts so f—ing bad.”

The video has since been released, despite the couple’s turbulent past.