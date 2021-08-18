Noah Cyrus Cried 'Puddle of Tears' Landing AHS Role After Show Helped Her Through Depression

“I couldn’t be more thankful for this opportunity. It truly means the entire world to me,” Noah Cyrus said of the role

Noah Cyrus' dreams are coming true.

On Tuesday, American Horror Stories announced the cast for the two-part finale — including the 21-year-old singer.

The same day, the "Dear August" artist posted a video of the credits to Instagram and explained why the "surreal" opportunity to star in the American Horror Story anthology spinoff meant so much to her.

"I cant even believe i'm looking at my name in this font," Cyrus began the emotional post.

"AHS has been my favorite show since i was 12 years old.. i was on tour with my sister and we'd lay in the back of the bus watching Asylum and it pulled me in immediately," she recalled. "On my own i started from season 1 and so on and since then i've watched the full series more than any show, any movie, and probably more than any song i've ever listened to.. there's episodes i can recite and say the lines word for word with the characters."

Cyrus said that from ages 13 to 17 she would often stay in her "dark room" because she felt "so lost and so insecure," but the show gave her solace.

"My body dysmorphia and depression was just eating away at my soul. it was so much pain for such a little body. but something about the show gave me comfort," she said of AHS. "There was something else as painful and f----- up out there as i felt on the inside. this show has been such a huge f------ inspiration to me my music and so much more."

The "Young & Sad" singer said once she began her career in music, many people asked if she'd ever consider acting.

"My ONLY answer since then (probably 2015??) has been 'IF ITS AMERICAN HORROR STORY' - when i got the call that i got this part all i could do was fall into a puddle of tears," she wrote. "I genuinely have only experienced this feeling one other time in my life. the feeling of actually LIVING YOUR DREAM. it was surreal and i couldn't be more thankful for this opportunity. it truly means the entire world to me."

Cyrus continued, "I think only my mom will ever know how excited i truly am and how much this means to me cus she's the one who's heard about how much i love the show since i was 12 - 21 lmaoooo."

"Every single person i worked with on this show on camera and off were so kind and so talented and i'm so grateful to have had this experience to work with them," she gushed. "i genuinely cant believe this is my life right now. 😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @ahsfx."

The American Horror Stories finale will take place at Murder House, the iconic location from season one. Other homages to season one include alums Dylan McDermott and Jamie Brewer who will reprise their roles, creator Ryan Murphy shared Tuesday.

Kaia Gerber and Paris Jackson, who appeared in earlier episodes of the anthology, are also returning for the finale.

Newcomers Adam Hagenbuch, Mercedes Mason, Nicholas Bechtel, Tom Lenk, Selena Sloan, Ashley Martin Carter, Valerie Loo and Merrin Dungey are also set to star.