Noah Cyrus Says Entering the Music Industry 'Independently' Despite Famous Family 'Was Very Important'

For Noah Cyrus, paving her own way was of the utmost importance.

During an interview on Apple Music Country's Trailblazers Radio with Fancy Hagood, the "July" singer opened up about her determination to make it in the music industry growing up, without help from her famous family.

"I definitely would like to say that I did create my own way into the music business. I think I did it very independently in a way, like where I don't think people actually expected that, but that was something that was very important to me was to do it independently," Noah, 22, told the host of her famous family.

She then went on to explain that because she had already been exposed to parts of the industry, "it definitely did prepare me for things." At the same time, she said "nothing really could have prepared me for what I've really gone through in the past two, three years."

"I went into such a difficult place in my life, in such a dark place that I don't think anything could have prepared me for that, but that was all on my own personal journey," she continued. "Going in at 16 and getting signed to a record label, I knew what that was all about. But I think it was more of the personal challenges that I would face [like] meeting new people and maybe being influenced by other people in a negative way. And I think that's not what I was prepared for."

Noah is the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and younger sister to Miley Cyrus. And while Noah doesn't often open up about her experience growing up, in May 2020, following the release of her single "The End of Everything," she went on Instagram Live and tearfully explained what it was like growing up under her sister's "shadow."

The track included the lyrics, "My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go/ and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows."

"I think just the message in the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister," she explained. "But you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s--- about due to what people said to me online."

"It was absolutely unbearable," Noah added. "And that's why I write, 'My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go/and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.' Because, that's why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow."