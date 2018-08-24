Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Her Struggles With Anxiety and Depression

Noah Cyrus is getting candid about her battle with depression and how it’s shaped her new music.

“This EP is mostly just about how my emotions have been, and about my anxiety, and about how I’ve been struggling with depression, and how it’s okay to feel those feelings,” the 18-year-old artist explained during an interview with L’Officiel USA.

“A lot of people like to judge you, and make fun of you on the Internet, and people make you feel crazy whenever you’re in a depression or having anxiety or having a panic attack,” Cyrus continued.

“It’s about that and being sad and having your emotions and not being able to ignore the feelings you’re having,” she also told the outlet in reference to her EP, which was released this month.

Noah Cyrus at the 2016 American Music Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Although emotion has been a theme in her songs “Make Me (Cry)” and “Stay Together,” her latest project, will give fans a taste of her “more ’emo’ side,” Cyrus told L’Officiel.

Cyrus also revealed she has her older brother Trace Cyrus in part to thank for introducing her to the punk genre.

“I think that probably stems from growing up with Trace Cyrus in my house because he was the king of emo,” Cyrus told the outlet about her brother, who was previously the frontman for the band Metro Station.

In addition to her new EP, which has yet to be named, Cyrus released a new song with her boyfriend Lil Xan on Monday called “Live or Die.”

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan Nicholas Hunt/Getty

PEOPLE previously confirmed in July that Cyrus and the 21-year-old Soundcloud rapper are dating.

The couple also made their public debut together at the MTV VMAs on Monday.

When asked how they first met, Lil Xan told PEOPLE, “It was a slide in the DMs.”