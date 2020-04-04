Noah Cyrus and Ex Lil Xan Spotted Together as He Says 'Coronavirus Is Probably Most Lonely Thing'

Image zoom BACKGRID

Noah Cyrus seems to have found company in ex Lil Xan while self-isolating during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Friday, the “Lonely” singer, 20, was spotted riding shotgun with her ex who was driving in Los Angeles. That same day, Lil Xan, 23, who sported an orange cap for the outing, shared how social distancing was proving lonesome for him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Coronavirus is probably the most lonely thing lol how are you guys coping with it ?💔🦠,” he captioned a solo mirror selfie on Instagram.

A rep for Cyrus did not respond when asked for comment.

The rapper, who was born Nicholas Diego Leanos, and Cyrus first made their relationship red carpet official in August 2018 at the MTV Video Music Awards, packing on the PDA at the time and sharing with PEOPLE how they linked up — by sliding in the DMs!

“She told me she thought I would be so different,” Lil Xan said at the time, adding: “I’m like the nicest guy. I’m humble. I don’t act like a rapper.” Cyrus added: “No, he doesn’t. He’s a little teddy bear.”

Weeks later, the pair called it quits, opening up to fans about the breakup in a series of back-and-forth posts on social media. Since then, Miley Cyrus‘ younger sister has most recently sparked dating rumors with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

RELATED: Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan Split: All the Details on Their Messy Social Media-Fueled Breakup

Image zoom Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan in August 2018 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In September 2018, Lil Xan took responsibility for the severed ties with Cyrus, telling Complex‘s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg show that he “f—ed everything up.”

“Honestly, honest to God, I would say, most of the reason the breakup happened, it was my fault. We could’ve still been together,” he said.

Added Lil Xan: “I have nothing but love for the Cyrus family. I was still coming down from all the drugs and stuff so I was just everywhere. I have no bad blood between Noah or nothing like that of any sense with the family. It’s a great family, they treated me very nicely.”

RELATED: YouTuber Tana Mongeau Denies Dating Noah Cyrus: ‘I Just Like to Spend Time with Her’

Meanwhile, Cyrus referred to her relationship with Lil Xan as a “mistake” in November 2018.

The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus addressed the split on her Instagram Story after the split, writing that if she can “keep my head up” through the breakup, so can “all of you strong, amazing, beautiful girls out there.”

“I’ve been there for you during your dark times Diego. When you felt alone and like no one was there for you, I was,” she wrote. “If this was your way of breaking up with me and breaking my heart along with it, then you’ve succeeded.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.