Have Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan Split? Couple Chronicles Apparent Breakup on Social Media

Noah Cyrus and new boyfriend Lil Xan might already be calling it quits.

Both Cyrus, 18, and the SoundCloud rapper, 21, shared a series of emotional Instagram posts on Monday where they spoke about how people are always using them while appearing to discuss what had gone wrong with their relationship.

“I feel like I’m probably being cheated on,” Lil Xan wrote in a post shared on his Instagram Story post, according to Hot New Hip Hop. The post has since been deleted.

Cyrus eventually went on to confirm he had accused her of cheating on him as she shared a screenshot of a text message between the pair.

In the exchange, things appeared to sour between them after Cyrus sent the rapper — whose real name is Diego Leanos — a Photoshopped photograph showing “Charlie Puths head on a pornstars body.”

“Im heartbroken and confused,” she wrote alongside the photo. “This is the meme i sent diego that made him think im cheating on him.”

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan Nicholas Hunt/Getty

During a tearful Instagram Live video recorded on Monday afternoon, Cyrus went on to apologize to her fans for the “confusing” situation.

“I’ll try to explain it more in the next couple of days,” she added, before saying, “I never did anything that I’m getting accused of.”

While continuing to cry she implored her fans, especially young girls, to “get away from every f—ing person that goes into your life and just crushes it and crumbles it and makes you feel like a piece of f—ing s—.”

She also appeared to discuss the pair’s relationship when she went on a long rant about how boys can make women feel like they were the one who caused the problem in the relationship “when you were the one that sat around being there for somebody.”

“Don’t let men do that to you,” she added.

The previous evening she had also shared a number of videos on her Instagram Story in which she was visibly crying.

Noah Cyrus Noah Cyrus/Instagram

RELATED: Noah Cyrus Reveals How She and Boyfriend Lil Xan Got Together: ‘It Was a Slide in the DMs’

Lil Xan also addressed their relationship in his own Instagram Live video, which he also posted on Monday afternoon.

“The ‘Live or Die’ music video is not coming out at this point,” the rapper remarked, referencing an apparent music video for a song the couple had recently released together.

Continuing, he added: “I’ve just been informed that basically it’s all fake and I’m being used. So f— it. I guess I was just being used. I thought I was in love but whatever. I’ll take that L. Heartbreak soldier; thanks Noah. Hope the song does well.”

“People love to just hurt me,” the rapper added in a separate post shared to his Instagram story. “It just hurts so f—ing bad.”

He went on to post a video that appeared to show him urinating on a plaque commemorating the success of his song “Betrayed.”

While the rapper no longer has any photos of the pair together on his Instagram, Cyrus has yet to delete any images of them together.

Reps for Cyrus and Lil Xan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan at the MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Just weeks earlier, while making their public debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, the pair packed on the PDA as Cyrus raved about her boyfriend.

“You hear about this person so much before you actually meet them and get to know them. So to hear about Lil Xan and what he’s about, you feel like you know someone and you don’t. It’s like I met a completely different person than what the media thinks,” she explained.

“She told me she thought I would be so different,” said Lil Xan, adding, “I’m like the nicest guy. I’m humble. I don’t act like a rapper.”

“No he doesn’t,” agreed Cyrus. “He’s a little teddy bear.”

Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus Matthew Eisman

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan John Shearer/Getty

PEOPLE previously confirmed last month that the 18-year-old singer and the SoundCloud rapper were dating.

“It’s new,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Fans first began started questioning whether Miley Cyrus’ little sister and the rapper were dating after Xan posted a selfie with Cyrus captioned, “We ugly as f—- 💔🎈🖤.” The photo has since been deleted.

Cyrus also went Instagram official shortly afterwards, sharing a PDA-packed social media snap, which shows Xan grabbing Cyrus’ rear end.

Cyrus is gearing up to headline her first tour, the Good Cry Tour. The month-long tour, produced by Live Nation, will start this month in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and end in Portland, Oregon in October.