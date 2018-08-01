Noah Cyrus Is Dating Soundcloud Rapper Lil Xan: 'It's New,' Says Source

Noah Cyrus is off the market!

The 18-year-old singer is dating Soundcloud rapper Lil Xan, PEOPLE confirms.

“It’s new,” a source tells PEOPLE of her relationship with Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos.

Fans started questioning whether Miley Cyrus’ little sister and the 21-year-old rapper were dating on Saturday after Xan posted a selfie with Cyrus captioned, “We ugly as f—- 💔🎈🖤.”

The following day, the “Betrayed” rapper shared another shot of himself with Cyrus, but this time he can be seen sweetly kissing her on the cheek. “My baby girl 💔🎈💔,” he wrote.

Cyrus also went Instagram official, sharing a PDA-packed social media snap, which shows Xan grabbing Cyrus’ rear end.

“Ok fr. look at this lil nuggetttt!!! 😍😍😍 also we both so sad its so sweet 💔💔💔💔,” Cyrus said.

The new relationship got the seal of approval from hitmaker Diplo, who offered to deejay at their wedding in the comment section of one of their photos.

Cyrus’ love life isn’t the only thing blooming these days. She recently released a new song “Lately” featuring her ex-boyfriend Tanner Alexander and is gearing up to headline her first tour, the Good Cry Tour.

The month-long tour, produced by Live Nation, will start in September in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. and end in Portland, Oregon in October.

Cyrus also opened up for Katy Perry’s Witness tour, which kicked off in 2017.