Noah Cyrus Writes of 'Personal Experience' with Relationship Marred by Substance Abuse in 'Mr. Percocet'

Noah Cyrus is getting real with her fans about her personal struggles.

On Friday, Cyrus released her second single "Mr. Percocet" with an accompanying music video from her upcoming debut album The Hardest Part, set for release in July.

In the upbeat yet utterly raw track, the 22-year-old singer pours herself into the lyrics as she details the journey of addiction and recovery she continues to navigate.

"This song is written about my personal experience with the confusion and insecurities that arise in a relationship when substance abuse is involved," the "July" singer in a press release of the song. "It causes such manic behavioral changes that you can lose sight of yourself and who you fell in love with."

Noah Cyrus Mr Percocet Noah Cyrus | Credit: Walker Bunting

In the music video, which takes place in a rural, country home, Cyrus takes viewers through the rollercoaster of emotions that come with being in a relationship while engaging in substance abuse. At one point, Cyrus is seen getting intimate with her love interest but his face is too blurry to make out, mirroring the point of view in her writing.

"I barely recognize you when you wake up in the morning/Must be someone else's eyes that I look into every night," she sings. "You're only kind when you're all f---ed up/You're only mine till your high is gone but/I wish you'd still love me when your drugs wear off in the morning."

"Mr. Percocet" follows her first release "I Burned LA Down" last month from her forthcoming album, which was inspired by a relationship's end and the looming threat of climate change.

"Living in California, you're constantly living with this dread of wildfire season. At the time, I was reeling from my breakup, and [the 2021 Caldor fire] was dominating the news," she said of the song's inspiration in a press release following its release. "All this internal, emotional pain I was feeling was intertwined with the anxiety around this out-of-control fire and climate change in general."

Noah Cyrus Mr Percocet Noah Cyrus

The Hardest Part will mark Cyrus's first full-length project since debuting in 2016 with her single "Make Me (Cry)" featuring Labrinth. Following the release of her 2020 EP The End of Everything, which featured a collaboration with her sister, Miley, the musician was nominated for best new artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Produced by Arctic Monkeys and The 1975 collaborator Mike Crossey, The Hardest Part is expected to see Cyrus continue in her folk-inspired sound, which calls back to her native Nashville roots. According to the singer, she was heavily involved in the process of creating the musical arrangements and choosing the instruments, including pedal steel and slide guitar, featured on the 10-track album.