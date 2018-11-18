Noah Cyrus Jokes About Her Romance with Lil Xan: 'My Last Relationship Was the Mistake'

Noah Cyrus is publicly airing her grievances about her relationship with Lil Xan.

On Instagram this week, WorldStar asked followers, “What mistakes did you make in your last relationship that you won’t repeat again?”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My last relationship was the mistake,” the “Good Cry” singer, 18, replied with an anguished emoji. “lmao.”

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

PEOPLE confirmed in July that Cyrus and the rapper, 22, were an item. “It’s new,” a source said of the couple, who had posted sweet snapshots of the budding romance on social media.

They became acquainted in the most millennial way. “It was a slide in the DMs,” Cyrus told PEOPLE Now at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Noah Cyrus' comment World Star/Instagram

RELATED: Grab a Box of Tissues: All the Celebrity Breakups of 2018 — So Far

“She told me she thought I would be so different,” Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, chimed in. “I’m like the nicest guy. I’m humble. I don’t act like a rapper.”

“No, he doesn’t,” Cyrus agreed. “He’s a little teddy bear.”

By September, the duo had ended their relationship, though. “I feel like I’m probably being cheated on,” Lil Xan posted on his Instagram story, Hot New Hip Hop reported at the time.

Cyrus shared a screenshot of a text conversation in which she had sent Lil Xan a Photoshopped rendering of “Charlie Puths head on a pornstars body.”

“Im heartbroken and confused,” she wrote. “This is the meme i sent diego that made him think im cheating on him.”

She noted in an Instagram Live, “I never did anything that I’m getting accused of.” She told her followers to “get away from every f—ing person that goes into your life and just crushes it and crumbles it and makes you feel like a piece of f—ing s—.”

Later in September, Cyrus listed a bottle of her tears for sale — for a whopping $12,000.

Lil Xan blamed himself for the split. “Honestly, honest to God, I would say, most of the reason the breakup happened, it was my fault,” he said on Complex‘s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg.

“We could’ve still been together,” he continued. “I just feel like I f—ed everything up.”

RELATED: Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Her Struggles With Anxiety and Depression

“I have nothing but love for the Cyrus family,” Lil Xan said of the famous brood that includes Cyrus’ dad Billy Ray Cyrus and sister Miley Cyrus. “I was still coming down from all the drugs and stuff so I was just everywhere. I have no bad blood between Noah or nothing like that of any sense with the family. It’s a great family. They treated me very nicely.”