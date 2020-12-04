Noah Cyrus Apologizes for Using Racially Offensive Term While Defending Harry Styles Against Candace Owens

"I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry," the singer wrote on Instagram Thursday

Noah Cyrus is apologizing for using an offensive word in her attempt to defend Harry Styles from conservative commentator Candace Owens' criticism last week.

Owens, 31, previously criticized Styles, 26, who is the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue, for wearing a gown in the December issue photoshoot, calling for society to "bring back manly men."

On her Instagram Story Wednesday, Cyrus, 20, shared a photo from the shoot and wrote, "he wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz," according to a screenshot obtained by TMZ.

The singer's comment sparked outrage online, prompting an apology from the "July" singer.

"i am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry. i will never use it again," she wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday.

"thank you for educating me," she continued. "i in no way meant to offend anyone. i am so so sorry."

Styles shared his own response to Owens' critique earlier this week, sharing a photo from his Variety Hitmaker of the Year cover shoot on Instagram and captioning it using Owens' on words — "Bring back manly men."

Owens wrote on Twitter shortly after, "When people try to tell me I don’t have influence, and then @Harry_Styles dedicates an entire post to my tweet. I inspire global conversation. #BringBackManlyMen Shots fired."

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer told Variety that the line between men's and women's clothing is "becoming more and more blurred."