Noah Cyrus and Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Team Up for 'Noah (Stand Still)' as She Calls Him 'My Hero'

Noah Cyrus has teamed up with dad Billy Ray Cyrus for the first time on an emotional song about her recovery from addiction.

The song, called "Noah (Stand Still)," is the newest single from her debut album, The Hardest Part, which dropped Sept. 16. In the haunting tune, Noah, 22, recalls her struggles with recovery and depression as Billy Ray reminds his daughter about the sound advice he gave her to get through it.

"When I turned 20, I was overcome / With the thought that I might not turn 21," she sings in the track. "Death upon my doorstep / If I took just one more step."

"As you get older it gets harder to change / You might find yourself alone with just your shame," Billy Ray, 61, sings in response. "But it's not over / It's all gonna be okay / And when times are tough / Remember what I say."

The track's inspiration, according to a press release, came after Noah's visit to her father's home in Nashville during her early recovery stages from a Xanax addiction. There, Billy Ray reminded Noah to feel the earth under her feet, get grounded with nature and to stand still — a notion that's been passed down from generation to generation in their family.

Though "Noah (Stand Still)" marks the first time the father-daughter duo worked on a song together — but not the first time Billy Ray has shared the advice he has for Noah.

In March 2021, just ahead of her first Grammy Awards ceremony where she was nominated for best new artist, the duo sat down for an interview on Spotify's For the Record podcast and shared the wise words Billy Ray had for her.

"You were a horse rider, you rode horses and that was your thing. And then all of a sudden you started making music," Billy Ray said on the podcast. "And I go, 'She's serious about it!' And you started dedicating yourself to writing the best songs you could write and being the best musician you could be."

"And I'm sitting there going, 'That's my Noie! That's my Noie! Look at her! The dream is happening,' " he added.

Noah and Billy Ray have shared sweet sentiments for one another on social media in the past. In October, the "Percocet" singer shared a TikTok that showed a sweet montage of the duo spending time together and she captioned the video, "I wish the days were longer."

Following the song's release, Billy Ray shared a photo of the cover art on his social media. "So proud of @noahcyrus. You wrote a great song and delivered a killer performance," he wrote. "Honored to join you on this poignant track. Drops at midnight EST. Check it out."

In response, Noah, 22, commented, "The honor is mine daddy!!! so grateful to share this track I wrote about you, pappy and papaw Cyrus .. you're my hero and inspiration .. I love u ❤️"

Next month, Noah will embark on the North American leg of her tour, in support of her debut album. Throughout the tour, the singer will make 23 stops in major cities across the country before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.