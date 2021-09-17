Noa Kirel Says Acoustic Performance of 'Please Don't Suck' Shows Her 'Softer, Vulnerable Side'
The Israeli pop star is making waves after releasing her debut English-language track
Noa Kirel wants fans to get to know all sides of herself.
The 20-year-old Israeli pop star — who recently debuted her English-language track "Please Don't Suck" — shares the acoustic version of the earworm with PEOPLE.
"I always like to reveal different parts of myself through my music," she tells PEOPLE. "The acoustic version of 'Please Don't Suck' shows my softer, vulnerable side."
Accompanied by two acoustic guitars, backup vocalist and a piano, the singer showcases her sweet vocals in the performance as she ends it with a wink.
The song's lyrics follow Kirel as she meets a new love interest in her life, hoping that they don't disappoint her like the ones before. (The track even samples The Chordettes' beloved track "Mr. Sandman.)
"Please don't suck/'Cause I've been let down enough," she sings in the track's chorus. "I think I might fall in love/So baby don't f— this up/Please don't suck."
Although the Israeli singer has only released one song in English, she's already earned an MTV EMA as best Israeli Act for four consecutive years. She's dropped tracks such as "BLING BLING" and "Medabrim."
"Please Don't Suck" is out now.
