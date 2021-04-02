The Memphis rap star was charged with burglary, possession of a firearm without permit, possession of Xanax and possession of marijuana under 20 grams

NLE Choppa Claims His Arrest Was a 'Setup': 'Substances Were Planted on Me That I Don't Consume'

NLE Choppa is speaking out after his arrest — claiming he was set up and targeted in the incident.

The rap star, né Bryson Potts, 18, was arrested on Sunday after police claimed he was caught during an alleged attempted burglary of a watch with two other suspects.

In a Twitter post he shared on Thursday, NLE Choppa claimed the allegations made against him are false, writing, "To begin, when you start changing lives around you and began [sic] to stand for something deep in your purpose you become a target to a certain group of people and also the devil."

"During this arrest, I was setup, substances were planted on me that I don't consume/use/own, my name was lied upon, and I was even mistreated in the process," said the star.

He went on to say that the media has "covered this story to paint a picture on a new surface I've been working so hard to create."

Potts believes he will not be found guilty and will "walk a free man."

The rapper concluded his post urging his supporters to "stand firm with me and allow God to do his work."

Broward County Police allege that a dispatcher witnessed two cars arriving at a Florida tow yard on camera when two men wearing black masks jumped over a fence onto the premises, according to an affidavit obtained by Fox 13 Memphis.

Police identified the suspects as Potts and Zyrion Matlock.

Potts was charged with burglary, possession of a firearm without permit, possession of Xanax and possession of marijuana under 20 grams, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

Authorities say that Potts was searching for a watch in a vehicle that had been towed, the outlet reports.

Police claim that when they arrived on the scene, Potts, Matlock and a third suspect identified as Thony Coleman were sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of the towing yard, where they were allegedly sitting on top of two guns in an attempt to conceal the weapons.

The three suspects claimed they did not own the weapons. Police say they found a purple and yellow backpack in which they allegedly found seven grams of marijuana and three and a half Xanax pills, according to the outlet.

Police say NLE Choppa admitted that the bag was his, per Fox 13. But on Thursday, Potts denied the allegations.

A spokesperson for Broward County Police Department could not be reached. A rep for NLE Choppa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.