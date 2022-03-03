NKOTB Drops '80s Nostalgia Music Video — See the Behind-the-Scenes Pics!

The band's newest single — which features Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue — titled "Bring Back the Time" is out now

Pull out your mullets and biker jackets because the New Kids on the Block are throwing it back!

Boy band NKOTB released their newest single with an accompanying music video titled "Bring Back the Time" — and they're paying tribute to all of your favorite '80s anthem music videos. And to top it off, the single includes their upcoming Mixtape Tour 2022 tour mates!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Bring Back the Time" features Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue — and is a series of recreated music videos to classics like "We're Not Gonna Take It" by Twisted Sisters, "Beat It" by Michael Jackson, "Flesh for Fantasy" by Billy Idol and more!

NKOTB Drops New Music Video New Kids on the Block | Credit: Sungjun Kim

In the hilarious video, the band, which consists of members Donnie Wahlberg, Jonathon Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood along with their tour mates change from mullets to rocker makeup to accomplish the recreation and romanticize music in the '80s.

"Bring back the time/The heartache never changes/And inside, we're still the same kids we were back in '89," they sing together in the nostalgic anthem.

new nkotb video Photo credit: Sungjun Kim New Kids on the Block | Credit: Sungjun Kim

The band's Mixtape Tour is a 50-date arena tour that is set to kick off in May through July.

The band announced their tour in October and followed with a nostalgic reel, where all of the band members proved they were "in."

"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Wahlberg, 52, said in a press release announcing the tour. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions."

NKOTB Drops New Music Video New Kids on the Block | Credit: Sungjun Kim

Wahlberg added, "To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"