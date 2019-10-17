Singer Nivea Says She and Lauren London Became 'Very Close' While Both Pregnant By Lil Wayne

Image zoom Doug92/Wikimedia; Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Nivea is opening about her former relationship with Lil Wayne and unlikely friendship with Lauren London, who was pregnant with the rapper’s child at the same time she was also carrying their son.

In an interview with VLADTV published on Wednesday, the Grammy-nominated “Don't Mess with My Man” singer first explained that she and Lil Wayne (né Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) got back together following her divorce from Terius “The-Dream” Nash in 2007. The two had previously dated and gotten engaged in 2002, but Lil Wayne called off the engagement a year later.

“He reached back out like, ‘Where have you been?’ It had been five years,” Nivea, 37, said. “He wanted to apologize for the way it ended before. And I needed a damn friend. I felt like the whole world was laughing at me.”

At the time they reconnected, Lil Wayne, 37, was expecting a son, Dwayne Carter III, now 10, with his ex, Sarah Vivian, 32. He was already dad to his now 20-year-old daughter Reginae (whom he shares with ex Antonia Wright), and Nivea had three kids from her marriage to The-Dream, 42: daughter Navy, 14, and twin sons London and Christian, 13.

Knowing that Lil Wayne had a child on the way didn’t deter Nivea from accepting his second proposal in 2009, explaining that it didn’t bother her he was expecting a child by another woman due to the fact that the child was conceived while they weren’t together.

“When we reconnected, I had three [kids],” Nivea said. “I wasn’t pregnant. That’s not the reason he proposed to me or anything like that. I took it for, ‘You accepted mine.’ If this occurred before us and we’re just now getting back to it, why wouldn’t I accept that son if you’re telling me you want to marry me? So that was that.”

As their relationship progressed, Nivea found out she was pregnant with her fourth child, Lil Wayne’s son Neal, now 9. The same day, though, she found out that London, 34, was also pregnant with Lil Wayne’s child who was due just a few months before her son.

“I found out the day I was confirmed pregnant with our son that he had another one that should be expected three months ahead of ours,” Nivea said. “I’m like ‘Wow.’ Then my mama died. So yeah, life!”

While pregnant with their son, Nivea decided to end her relationship with Lil Wayne.

“I ended our relationship while I was carrying our son was because I couldn’t take that,” she said. “I thought I could. I’m a different type of woman. I was like, ‘You know what? You love me? F— it!’ But then I realized that’s not what I wanted. So I let it go.”

RELATED: Lauren London Shares She’s ‘Missing’ Late Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle in Touching New Tribute

The complicated situation, in addition to the loss of her mother, actually helped Nivea build a friendship with London.

“It was very crushing, then she and I became very close, ironically, after he and I decided to let it go,” she said. “She was a real good friend to me during my mother’s death. I know that sounds weird, but we were two people going through something that was along the lines of humiliating. It felt like, who else could you share this oddly unique situation with?”

“We called each other to get information because she and I were both previous relationships of his in our younger years as well,” she continued of London, who first met Lil Wayne when she was 15 years old and dated him on-and-off throughout the years. “But it was our first time ever talking. We talked about all kinds of stuff from the past and in that we connected as friends. It’s still a testament to the type of man he is because all of his baby mothers, we’re all cool with each other. We get now that the children are here, damn it! They’re here now. You can’t take nothing back. So we are the best mothers that I’ve ever seen in a group with the same baby father. I think it’s amazing.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lil Wayne Performs in Florida Two Days Before Suffering Seizure

London (who was the longtime girlfriend of the late Nipsey Hussle, whom she shares 3-year-old son Kross with) went on to welcome her and Lil Wayne’s son, Kameron, now 10, on Sept. 9, 2006. Almost three months later, Nivea welcomed her and Lil Wayne’s son Neal on Nov. 30.