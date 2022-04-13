Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam Musicians Release Debut Album as Supergroup 3rd Secret

Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam fans — get ready to meet your new favorite band.

Arriving as a surprise release on Monday was the debut self-titled album by supergroup 3rd Secret, made up of Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Soundgarden and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, as well as D.C.-based band Void guitarist Bubba Dupree and singers Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, who've worked on Novoselic's side project, Giants in the Trees.

The album's release follows a recent surprise debut show by the band at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, per an Instagram post from Cameron. Including song titles such as "Rhythm of the Ride," "I Choose Me," and "Last Day of August," 3rd Secret mainly features recording and mixing work from Jack Endino, known for his contributions to popular '90s grunge albums by Nirvana, Soundgarden, and his own band, Skin Yard.

While its players have been reportedly working on the project for some time, it seems the 3rd Secret album release came together quickly, per a note posted to the band's website. "Reports coming over 3rd Secret hotline that album is still not on Apple Music," read the statement, which directed fans to listen via YouTube in the meantime. "Please be patient as work was uploaded Saturday night and needs time to get to streaming platforms."

Novoselic let fans know there was a mysterious album on the way in a since-deleted tweet posted in February. "I am really busy trying to finish a record. In the middle of some hangups — looking for a mid-March release," he wrote, per NME. "But it's a secret, so don't tell anybody."

Last month, Thayil gave an on-camera interview to Lifeminute and spoke about the prospects of working on music with Cameron and their former Soundgarden bandmate, bass player Ben Shepherd. "I think the three of us have an interest in doing new things," he told the outlet. "We certainly like working together."