Spencer Elden filed suit against the rockers in August, 30 years after he appeared as a naked baby on the Nevermind album cover

The lawsuit filed against Nirvana by Spencer Elden, the man who appeared naked on the cover of the band's iconic 1991 album Nevermind as a baby, has been dismissed — at least for now.

A California judge dismissed Elden's complaint, which alleged child pornography, on Jan. 3 after he failed to respond to a motion to dismiss filed by Nirvana and other defendants in late December by the Dec. 30 deadline, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Elden now has until Jan. 13 to file a second amended complaint; if he doesn't do so on time, his complaint will be dismissed without prejudice, meaning he will be able to re-file charges in the future.

"In accordance with the court's order, we will be filing a Second Amended Complaint very soon," Elden's attorney tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We are confident that Spencer will be allowed to move forward with his case."

Attorneys for the defendants did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Elden, now 30, first filed suit against Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, the band's surviving members, Kurt Cobain's estate and Kirk Weddle, the image's photographer, in August, alleging child sexual exploitation.

He claimed that his legal guardians never consented to his image being used for the album cover, and asked for $150,000 in damages, along with attorney fees. Elden also accused the rockers of failing to protect him from being sexually exploited, and claimed that having his naked body on a famous album cover as a baby caused him to suffer "lifelong damages."

"Defendants used child pornography depicting Spencer as an essential element of a record promotion scheme commonly utilized in the music industry to get attention, wherein album covers posed children in a sexually provocative manner to gain notoriety, drive sales, and garner media attention, and critical reviews," the complaint read.

In their motion to dismiss, however, the defendants hit back at Elden's allegations, claiming that he "has spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed 'Nirvana Baby.'"

"Elden's claim that the photograph on the Nevermind album cover is 'child pornography' is, on its face, not serious," the motion read. "A brief examination of the photograph, or Elden's own conduct (not to mention the photograph's presence in the homes of millions of Americans who, on Elden's theory, are guilty of felony possession of child pornography) makes that clear."

The defendants also argued that the suit was time-barred, and that it was Elden's father and Elden himself who revealed his identity as the baby, and "publicly celebrated" the image.

As noted in the motion, Elden has spoken publicly about the image many times, and has even recreated it — first in 2008 at age 17, and then again in 2016 for the album's 25th anniversary. (He told the New York Post he was paid $200 for the 2016 photo, the same amount his dad told NPR in 2008 he was offered for the photo of Elden as a baby.)

He also has a tattoo of "Nevermind" across his chest, though he told Time in 2016 that he had mixed feelings on his participation.

"It's hard not to get upset when you hear how much money was involved," he said in the interview. "[When] I go to a baseball game and think about it: 'Man, everybody at this baseball game has probably seen my little baby penis,' I feel like I got part of my human rights revoked."