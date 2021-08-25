Nirvana and Kurt Cobain's Estate Accused of Child Pornography By Baby Pictured on Nevermind Cover

Spencer Elden, who claims to be the naked baby pictured in a swimming pool on the Nevermind album cover, is alleging child sexual exploitation in a complaint filed against Nirvana and Kurt Cobain's estate

Nirvana and Kurt Cobain's estate have been sued over the cover art for the band's 1991 album Nevermind, 30 years after its release.

Spencer Elden, who claims to be the naked baby pictured in a swimming pool on the famous album cover, has filed a complaint against Nirvana's surviving members, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, Cobain's estate and the image's photographer Kirk Weddle, alleging child sexual exploitation.

Asking for $150,000 in damages along with attorney fees, Elden claims his legal guardians never consented to the image being used for the album, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"Defendants used child pornography depicting Spencer as an essential element of a record promotion scheme commonly utilized in the music industry to get attention, wherein album covers posed children in a sexually provocative manner to gain notoriety, drive sales, and garner media attention, and critical reviews," the complaint read.

Elden also accuses the band of failing to protect him from being sexually exploited, claiming having his naked body on a famous album cover as a baby caused him to suffer "lifelong damages."

Reps for Nirvana, Grohl, Weddle and Cobain's estate — including Cobain's widow Courtney Love — did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

"To ensure the album cover would trigger a visceral sexual response from the viewer, Weddle activated Spencer's 'gag reflex' before throwing him underwater in poses highlighting and emphasizing Spencer's exposed genitals," the complaint read.

The complaint also alleges that the late Cobain agreed to release the album cover a with a "sticker strategically placed over Spencer's genitals with the text: 'If you're offended by this, you might be a closet pedophile," but that never occurred.

Elden — who has a tattoo of "Nevermind" across his chest — told Time in September 2016 that he was unsuccessful in a previous attempt to pursue legal action against Geffen Records over the album cover.

"It's hard not to get upset when you hear how much money was involved," he said in the interview. "[When] I go to a baseball game and think about it: 'Man, everybody at this baseball game has probably seen my little baby penis,' I feel like I got part of my human rights revoked."

Elden also expressed frustration about never meeting any members of the band or receiving compensation for Nevermind, which has sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

"I got a little upset for a bit," Elden said. "I was trying to reach out to these people. I never met anybody. I didn't get a call or email. I just woke up already being a part of this huge project. It's pretty difficult — you feel like you're famous for nothing, but you didn't really do anything but their album."

He also told GQ of his association with the album, "It's f—d up. I'm pissed off about it, to be honest.".

"I've been going through it my whole life," he added. "But recently I've been thinking, 'What if I wasn't OK with my freaking penis being shown to everybody?' I didn't really have a choice."

Despite the complaint, Elden has revisited the photo several times throughout his life — in 2008 at age 17 and in 2016 for the album's 25th anniversary. (He told NY Post he was paid $200 for the 2016 photo, the same amount his dad told NPR in 2008 he was offered for the photo of Elden as a baby.)