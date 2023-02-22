Nipsey Hussle's Killer Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison Four Years After Rapper's Death

The man convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle has been sentenced to at least 60 years in prison, according to multiple reports.

Eric Holder Jr., 32, received his sentence on Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom, nearly four years after he fatally shot Hussle, 33, in the parking lot of his clothing store.

He must serve 25 years to life in state prison for Hussle's murder, and an additional 25 years to life "based on a sentencing enhancement" because he used a gun, according to the Los Angeles Times and the Associated Press. Holder also got another 10 years in prison for shooting two bystanders.

Holder was found guilty in July of first-degree murder, plus two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm after his gunfire wounded two bystanders.

He did not react when his sentence was read aloud, the AP reported, and the sentencing came after the court heard from a friend of Hussle's and Holder's father, via a letter.

Hussle, a father of two and the longtime partner of actress Lauren London, was shot and killed in L.A. in March 2019 outside of his Marathon Clothing store, and Holder was indicted two months later. Prosecutors said Holder — who pleaded not guilty — fired at least 10 rounds that hit the Grammy-winning hip-hop star (real name Ermias Asghedom).

Holder's trial lasted just over two weeks, and was delayed after he was allegedly assaulted by multiple people in a jail holding cell while waiting to be brought to court. During the trial, his attorney said Holder did shoot Hussle, but that the gunfire was not premeditated and erupted in the "heat of passion," according to The New York Times.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, however, said in his opening statement that there was "no doubt" Holder knew in advance he'd kill Hussle, and said it was likely motivated by the jealousy that Holder, an aspiring rapper, had over Hussle's success as an artist, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Prosecutors said that after the gunfire stopped, Holder kicked Hussle's body in the head before he ran away. In his closing argument, McKinney said Holder's actions after the killing showed that it was not a spontaneous act.

"Saying, 'You're through,' before shooting him and shooting him a number of times…kicking him in the head, that's personal," he said, according to CBS News. "What makes this murder first-degree is premeditation and deliberation."

Frederic J. BROWN/AFP/Getty

Jansen had previously argued during pre-trial hearings that Holder has a history of mental health issues, including undergoing electroshock therapy. He said that Holder's mother had died shortly before the shooting, and that he was depressed after abruptly discontinuing his medication.

In the wake of his death, Hussle has been widely mourned and honored by the music industry, and in August, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday. London attended the ceremony alongside their son Kross, 6, and Emani, 14, Hussle's daughter from a previous relationship.

A docuseries about Hussle's life was also announced in November, and will feature never-before-seen footage of the star, plus interviews with London and collaborators like Snoop Dogg and Diddy.