Nipsey Hussle's Killer Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison Four Years After Rapper's Death

Eric Holder Jr. was convicted in July of fatally shooting the Grammy-winning musician

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 22, 2023 03:29 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 01: Recording Artist Nipsey Hussle poses for SKEE Live on Oct. 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/WireImage)
Nipsey Hussle. Photo: Tiffany Rose/WireImage

The man convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle has been sentenced to at least 60 years in prison, according to multiple reports.

Eric Holder Jr., 32, received his sentence on Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom, nearly four years after he fatally shot Hussle, 33, in the parking lot of his clothing store.

He must serve 25 years to life in state prison for Hussle's murder, and an additional 25 years to life "based on a sentencing enhancement" because he used a gun, according to the Los Angeles Times and the Associated Press. Holder also got another 10 years in prison for shooting two bystanders.

Holder was found guilty in July of first-degree murder, plus two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm after his gunfire wounded two bystanders.

He did not react when his sentence was read aloud, the AP reported, and the sentencing came after the court heard from a friend of Hussle's and Holder's father, via a letter.

Hussle, a father of two and the longtime partner of actress Lauren London, was shot and killed in L.A. in March 2019 outside of his Marathon Clothing store, and Holder was indicted two months later. Prosecutors said Holder — who pleaded not guilty — fired at least 10 rounds that hit the Grammy-winning hip-hop star (real name Ermias Asghedom).

RELATED VIDEO: Man Convicted of 1st-Degree Murder in Nipsey Hussle's 2019 Fatal Shooting

Holder's trial lasted just over two weeks, and was delayed after he was allegedly assaulted by multiple people in a jail holding cell while waiting to be brought to court. During the trial, his attorney said Holder did shoot Hussle, but that the gunfire was not premeditated and erupted in the "heat of passion," according to The New York Times.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, however, said in his opening statement that there was "no doubt" Holder knew in advance he'd kill Hussle, and said it was likely motivated by the jealousy that Holder, an aspiring rapper, had over Hussle's success as an artist, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Prosecutors said that after the gunfire stopped, Holder kicked Hussle's body in the head before he ran away. In his closing argument, McKinney said Holder's actions after the killing showed that it was not a spontaneous act.

"Saying, 'You're through,' before shooting him and shooting him a number of times…kicking him in the head, that's personal," he said, according to CBS News. "What makes this murder first-degree is premeditation and deliberation."

Artist Mohammed Mubarak stands beside his artwork of the late US rapper Nipsey Hussle as people gather for Hussle's posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on August 15, 2022. - Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in Los Angeles three years ago, was honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Nipsey Hussle by artist Mohammed Mubarak. Frederic J. BROWN/AFP/Getty

Jansen had previously argued during pre-trial hearings that Holder has a history of mental health issues, including undergoing electroshock therapy. He said that Holder's mother had died shortly before the shooting, and that he was depressed after abruptly discontinuing his medication.

In the wake of his death, Hussle has been widely mourned and honored by the music industry, and in August, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday. London attended the ceremony alongside their son Kross, 6, and Emani, 14, Hussle's daughter from a previous relationship.

A docuseries about Hussle's life was also announced in November, and will feature never-before-seen footage of the star, plus interviews with London and collaborators like Snoop Dogg and Diddy.

Related Articles
61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Man Convicted of 1st-Degree Murder in Nipsey Hussle's 2019 Fatal Shooting
61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Man Who Allegedly Killed Rapper Nipsey Hussle Faces Trial
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 01: Recording Artist Nipsey Hussle poses for SKEE Live on Oct. 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/WireImage)
Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Delayed After Alleged Killer Attacked with Razor Blade in Jail: Lawyer
Cynthia Hoffman, Denali Brehmer
Alaska Teen Killed 'Best Friend' After Man Online Allegedly Offered $9M for Videos of Murder in Catfish Scheme
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
XXXtentacion at I Heart radio Station 103.5 The Beat, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 26 May 2017
Suspect in XXXTentacion Murder Trial Testifies, Says He Had Doubts About Confronting Rapper
Julissa Thaler, Eli Hart
Minnesota Mom Convicted of Murdering Her 6-Year-Old Son After Going to Gun Range for Shooting Practice
Artist Mohammed Mubarak stands beside his artwork of the late US rapper Nipsey Hussle as people gather for Hussle's posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on August 15, 2022. - Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in Los Angeles three years ago, was honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Nipsey Hussle Gets Walk of Fame Star on His Birthday, Lauren London Says He 'Would've Been Honored'
John Formisano and Christie Formisano
Former N.J. Police Officer Convicted of Killing Estranged Wife, Sentenced to Nearly 80 Years in Prison
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 01: Recording Artist Nipsey Hussle poses for SKEE Live on Oct. 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/WireImage)
Nipsey Hussle's Life Story to Be Told in a Docuseries Featuring Snoop Dogg, Diddy and Lauren London
torey lanez and megan the stallion
Tory Lanez Verdict: Rapper Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Adele Wishes Megan Thee Stallion a 'Very, Very, Merry, Merry Christmas' Onstage After Tory Lanez Verdict
Rhoden Family victims Chris Rhoden Sr. and ex-wife Dana Rhoden, their three children Frankie, Hanna, and Chris Jr., as well as Frankies fiancée Hannah Gilley and Chris Sr.s brother Kenneth and his cousin Gary
'Why Did You Kill My Daddy?': Ohio Man Sentenced for Murdering Family of 8
Eric Holland
Man Found with Severed Head in Stolen Truck Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
Lauren London attends the BET Awards 2021
Lauren London Reveals How Advice from Diddy Helped Her Get Through Nipsey Hussle's Funeral
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London
Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle with Moving Tribute on Anniversary of Rapper's Death: 'Loving You'