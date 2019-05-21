Nipsey Hussle's Sister Will Retain Custody of His 10-Year-Old Daughter Emani for Now: Report

Nipsey Hussle‘s daughter will remain in the custody of his sister Samantha Smith, TMZ reports.

Tanisha Foster, the biological mother of the late rapper’s daughter, appeared in court on Monday to regain custody of 10-year-old Emani, but the results of the hearing were reportedly sealed. However, Foster walked out of court in tears and told TMZ she was “pissed off” about the outcome.

The ongoing custody battle came to a head last week when Foster broke down in the courtroom, telling the judge she hadn’t seen Emani in six months, TMZ reports. Following court Monday, Foster’s attorney Larry Lewellyn told TMZ that he is attempting to work out a visitation schedule for Emani with the late rapper’s family. Lewellyn did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. TMZ reports the next hearing will be held in July.

After being arrested on a DUI charge in Los Angeles several years ago, Foster pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three year’s probation. But just last week, Foster’s probation was revoked and a warrant was issued for her arrest when she missed her May 15 court date, according to TMZ.

The outlet previously reported that Foster was also arrested on vandalism, antagonistic phone calls and disturbing the peace charges in 2007 but that those charges were dismissed after she completed probation.

Police were unable to confirm the warrant to PEOPLE.

Smith (who filed a petition to become her niece’s legal guardian last month) lived with Hussle and Emani until about 2014 or 2015. In the years since, she has kept “consistent and frequent contact” with her niece on a weekly basis, according to court documents provided to PEOPLE.

“[Smith] has always been a presence in Emani’s life and along with the rest of Emani’s paternal family has assisted in her care and continues to do so,” the documents read. Her goal of obtaining custody of the girl is to “ensure [her] continued stability,” and guarantee Emani “can continue to live with family members with whom she has always had close ties.”

Smith wrote in her guardianship petition that she wants to “ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship,” according to TMZ.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was tragically gunned down outside of his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31 at age 33. His sister posted a sweet tribute to her Instagram, in which she mentioned Emani, as well as Asghedom’s longtime girlfriend Lauren London and their toddler son Kross.

“I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools,” she said in the post.