Nipsey Hussle's Sister Files for Legal Guardianship of Late Rapper's Daughter Emani

The sister of late rapper Nipsey Hussle has filed a petition to become the legal guardian of his young daughter.

Samantha Smith is seeking custody of 10-year-old Emani Asghedom, according to documents filed in L.A. County Superior Court and first obtained by The Blast.

Smith lived with her brother, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, and Emani until about 2014 or 2015, but kept up “consistent and frequent contact” with her niece on a weekly basis in the years since, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

“[Smith] has always been a presence in Emani’s life and along with the rest of Emani’s paternal family has assisted in her care and continues to do so,” the documents read.

Her goal of obtaining custody of the girl is to “ensure [her] continued stability,” and guarantee Emani “can continue to live with family members with whom she has always had close ties.”

The documents were also signed by Nipsey’s father Dawit Asghedom.

Emani’s mother Tanisha Foster did not immediately respond to the filing.

Sources told TMZ that the rapper cared for his daughter before he was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31 at age 33.

After Nipsey’s death, Smith shared an emotional tribute to the rapper on Instagram promising she’d look after his family, which also includes longtime girlfriend Lauren London and their 2½-year-old son Kross.

“I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools,” she wrote.

Emani accompanied her father to the Grammy awards in February, when he was nominated for best rap album.

Nipsey shared a photo of the father-daughter pair to Instagram, posting a blue heart emoji as the caption.

“Yes, he is a cool dad,” she told reporters on the red carpet.