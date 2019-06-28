Nipsey Hussle Was Shot After He and Alleged Shooter Accused Each Other of Snitching: DA

Before Nipsey Hussle was tragically gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store, the famed rapper had a four-minute conversation with his alleged shooter about “snitching.”

Details surrounding Hussle’s final moments were revealed in grand jury transcripts unsealed on Thursday.

During Deputy District Attorney John McKinney’s opening statement in May, he alleged that Eric Holder and his girlfriend pulled into a busy parking lot at the time to get food from a burger restaurant, the Los Angeles Times reported.

That’s when Holder allegedly spotted Hussle, McKinney said.

“Apparently, the conversation had something to do with [Hussle] telling Mr. Holder that word on the street was that Mr. Holder was snitching,” McKinney said in his statement. “The conversation wasn’t particularly intense. It wasn’t particularly belligerent.”

McKinney went on to explain that Holder was heard asking Hussle, “So you’ve never snitched?” or “Haven’t you snitched?”

Holder then got back into his car, and he and the woman drove off.

Image zoom Nipsey Hussle David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

As she was driving, Holder allegedly pulled out a gun and told the woman to drive around the block so that he could load the weapon.

He then told her to pull over and said he’d be right back.

McKinney explained he walked back over to where Hussle was and fired several shots at him. He also kicked Hussle in the head.

Hussle muttered, “You got me.”

When he got back into the car with the woman, he told her to quickly drive away. When she questioned him about what happened, she said he threatened to slap her if she didn’t just drive.

The woman, a key prosecution witness, has not been identified by name due to a plethora of threats she’s received.

She has been granted immunity for her testimony, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Image zoom Eric Holder

Hussle was killed on Sunday, March 31. He was 33.

He died from gunshot wounds of both the head and torso, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed on Monday. “Paramedics were called and [Hussle who was born Ermias Joseph Asghedom] was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.,” the coroner said, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Nearly two months after he was fatally shot, Holder was indicted by a grand jury.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced the arraignment, explaining Holder was indicted on May 9 on one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

“The indictment, which was unsealed today, also includes allegations that Holder personally used a handgun and caused great bodily injury and death,” the news release read.

Holder had already been charged on April 8, but the indictment will allow the case to skip a preliminary hearing and head straight to trial. If convicted, Holder could face a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

Holder pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Sunday, Hussle was celebrated at the 2019 BET Awards.

The late rapper was honored in a moving tribute at the network’s annual awards that included a performance by Marsha Ambrosius, YG, John Legend and DJ Khaled.

T.I. kicked things off, presenting Hussle (né Ermias Asghedom) with the humanitarian award posthumously for his work in revitalizing his South Los Angeles neighborhood.

Lauren London, Hussle’s longtime girlfriend, accepted the trophy alongside the rapper’s family, including his 2-year-old son Kross and 10-year-old daughter Emani Asghedom. “I just want to thank you guys for all of the love and support,” she said. “The marathon continues again.”

Hussle’s grandmother Margaret Boutte also expressed gratitude for the support her family has received in the wake of Hussle’s passing. “God said to Nipsey, ‘You’ve done your job, you’ve made your mark,’” Boutte reflected. “So thank you so much, world, for loving him, too.”

Image zoom Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Among the speakers were also Hussle’s parents, mom Angelique Boutte Smith and father Dawit Asghedom. Boutte Smith began by talking about her belief in the afterlife, recalling how she told one of her son’s grieving friends, “You know that we are spiritual beings having a physical experience, right?” Then Asghedom admitted how much he misses his son.

“He wanted to be here so badly,” Hussle’s father said. “Last year he made it to perform here and we were so happy for him. You recognize him and we appreciate that. The marathon continues.”