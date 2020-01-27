Nipsey Hussle's Life in Photos

His music career began with the release of his first mixtape, Slauson Boy Vol. 1, in 2005 at just 19 years old. While the tape found moderate success, it wasn’t until he released two more — Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 — that his profile began to build.

Nipsey’s star continued to rise as a young artist when he was chosen to be a part of XXL‘s 2010 Freshman Class, which featured other up-and-coming artists like J. Cole and Wiz Khalifa.

After being signed to Epic Records, the star left to create his own record label, All Money In, under which he released The Marathon (2010), The Marathon Continues (2011), Crenshaw (2013) and Mailbox Money (2014).