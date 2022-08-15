Nipsey Hussle Gets Walk of Fame Star on His Birthday, Lauren London Says He 'Would've Been Honored'

Nipsey Hussle's legacy has been immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard.

On Monday, Aug. 15 — which would've been the late rapper's 37th birthday — Nipsey Hussle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, presented at a ceremony attended by his family, longtime partner Lauren London and fellow rappers YG and Roddy Ricch.

Held in front of Amoeba Music at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, per NBC Los Angeles, the ceremony included remarks from London, 37, Hussle's sister, Samantha Smith, and his grandmother, Margaret Boutte, who accepted the star on behalf of their family.

After wishing him a happy birthday, London — donning all white — gave the ceremony's first speech. "I think I speak for the entire city of LA when I say that we've always known Hussle was destined for greatness," she told the crowd of her years-long boyfriend, the father of their 6-year-old son, Kross Ermias, who accompanied London at the ceremony. "This moment only amplifies this for us. Nip would've been honored by this moment."

Lauren London and son Kross Ermias Asghedom. Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

The actress continued, "I think he would want everyone to remember that you can't get to what's possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn't mean forgetting where you come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better."

"So whenever you're in the City of Angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until God says that it's finished," concluded London's speech.

London also celebrated both the Los Angeles rapper's Walk of Fame star and birthday on Instagram with a sweet caption posted alongside a photo of him. "From 60th St to a Star on Hollywood. Happy Heavenly Birthday Hussle Man," she wrote. "Love You Beyond."

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Smith, 33, took to the microphone and spoke about her late brother. "Proud is an understatement,'' she said. "Nip the Great, look at who you are, look at what you did. I'm in awe but I'm not surprised."

"You've been a star in my eyes, the family's eyes, God's eyes, far before the accolades caught up. You've affected the lives of so many in the realist ways — the realist ways, the realist ways. You've been a pillar in our family, in the community," continued Smith. "I've always been amazed and impressed at the example that you set. I feel so blessed and grateful to call you my brother.''

Hussle's grandmother then spoke at the ceremony. "Nipsey was the love of my life, always very respectful. I miss him, but I look at his picture and remember all the wonderful times we had together," Boutte, 91, told the crowd.

Dawit Asghedom, Kross Ermias Asghedom, Margaret Boutte, Samantha Smith and Emani Asghedom. Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

"He will never be gone in my heart. He lives forever," she continued. "Nipsey, I love you, I miss you, but you're close at heart always. God bless you."

Hussle's 13-year-old daughter, Emani, also attended the ceremony with her family.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedomthen, was shot to death in the parking lot of his Los Angeles store, The Marathon Clothing, in March 2019.

Last month, Eric Holder, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder in Hussle's death by a Los Angeles jury.

Holder was also convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter, as two bystanders were injured in the gunfire. He could face up to life in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.