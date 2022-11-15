Nipsey Hussle's Life Story to Be Told in a Docuseries Featuring Snoop Dogg, Diddy and Lauren London

The untitled docuseries, approved by Hussle's family, is produced by Hussle's Marathon Films and SpringHill studio, co-founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter

By
Published on November 15, 2022 12:02 PM

Nipsey Hussle's life, rise to fame and career will be explored in a new docuseries created in part by the late rapper's own production company, Marathon Films.

The untitled docuseries about Hussle, who died by gun violence at age 33 in March 2019, was announced Tuesday and features never-before-seen footage of the Grammy-winning musician's upbringing and time in the spotlight as well as interviews with his longtime partner Lauren London and more than 50 collaborators including Snoop Dogg and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

A teaser trailer for the docuseries, co-produced by Marathon Films in tandem with LeBron James and sports businessman Maverick Carter's SpringHill studio, reveals the project will look back on Hussle's upbringing in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles as well as the riots and gang violence he witnessed in the city throughout the 1990s.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 01: Recording Artist Nipsey Hussle poses for SKEE Live on Oct. 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/WireImage)
Nipsey Hussle. Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Furthermore, the series will look into his rise to fame starting with his 2005 mixtape Slauson Boy before delving into the launch of his All Money In record label, Marathon Clothing store, Marathon Agency brand and co-working company Vector 90.

"It's an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey's story and legacy with the world," said James, 37, in a press release about the docuseries. "He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere."

In addition to London, 37, who shares a a 6-year-old child, Kross, with Hussle (whose real name is Airmiess Joseph Asghedom), other close individuals featured in the docuseries include family members such as the rapper's older brother, Samiel "Blacc Sam" Asghedom.

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle. Allen Berezovsky/Getty

"Nipsey was a man of the people," said Samiel in a press statement. "He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey's light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled."

Continuing his statement, Samiel assured fans that Hussle's loved ones have been hands-on with the docuseries' creative process. "The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey's life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately," he said. "We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey's legacy with this epic docu-series of his life. Nipsey said, 'If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.'"

A release date for the docuseries has yet to be announced.

