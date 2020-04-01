Lauren London Honors Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle a Year After His Death: 'I Stand Strong Because of You'

Image zoom Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Lauren London is mourning the loss of her late love Nipsey Hussle one year after his tragic death.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was killed on March 31, 2019, after he was shot near his clothing store (the Marathon Clothing Company) in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The late rapper — who posthumously won the 2020 Grammy award for both best rap/sung performance and best rap performance — was 33 years old at the time of his murder.

In an emotional post on Tuesday, the actress said that “the pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago.”

“Time is deceptive,” London, 35, wrote in her caption. “It’s been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again. I didn’t think I was going to survive a second of any of this.”

London continued to say that prayers and her children have kept her going.

“Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far,” she said. “As today makes a year. I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit.”

“With every breath i take I honor you,” London went on in the caption. “I carry this pain with purpose. I promise I will make you proud. I promise to apply everything you taught me. In life and in death. Ermias Asghedom. There will never be another.”

“Until we are together again…. I love you beyond human understanding ( but you know that already)🏁” London concluded the tribute.

London and Hussle share 3-year-old son Kross Ermias. Hussle is also survived by his daughter Emani, 11, from a previous relationship.

Image zoom Lauren London, Kross Ermias and Nipsey Hussle Lauren London/Instagram

Speaking at Hussle’s funeral on April 11 last year, London tearfully remembered her longtime partner, whom she referred to as “the love of my life,” in front of a crowd of 21,000 who had gathered to pay their respects.

She told the crowd, “His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light. He was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught, constantly seeking knowledge.”

“My pain is from a 2-year-old that probably won’t remember how much his dad loved him,” London said. “This is something that I don’t really understand but I know Ermias always used to say that you can’t possess people; that you experience them. I’m so honored and blessed to experience such a man.”

Image zoom Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nipsey was allegedly shot and killed by Eric Holder who has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Holder pled not guilty and awaits trial.

Holder could face a maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted.