Lauren London Praises Late Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle 2 Years After His Death: 'I Love You Eternally'

Lauren London is honoring her late love and dad to her youngest son, Nipsey Hussle.

"The Day Of Ermias' transition changed the course of my life forever," she began in her heartfelt tribute. "2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey."

The star continued, "In Honor of His life and demonstration ... May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally."

She signed off her caption with what appears to be a sweet nickname Hussle called her during the course of their five-year relationship, "Your Boogie💙."

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London Image zoom Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London | Credit: Unique Nicole/Getty

Tamera Mowry, Teyana Taylor, Larenz Tate and Kofi Siriboe were among those that reacted to the moving post.

Nipsey, né Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was a first-generation Eritrean who rose to fame after the October 2009 release of his smash hit song "Hussle in the House." He was fatally shot on March 31, 2019 outside of his apparel store, Marathon Clothing Company, in Hyde Park, Los Angeles. He was 33 at the time of his death.

The actress and late rap star share son Kross Ermias, 4. Hussle is also dad to daughter Emani, 13, from a previous relationship.

The prolific artist was laid to rest at an intimate and private funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles on April 12, 2019.

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London Image zoom Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Hussle has won two Grammy Awards posthumously.

In 2019, he won the Grammy for best rap performance for his hit song "Racks in the Middle." That same year, Hussle won the Grammy Award for best rap/sung performance for DJ Khaled's beloved tune "Higher" alongside John Legend.

Most recently, Hussle was nominated for best rap performance for his feature on Big Sean's song "Deep Reverence" at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on March 14.

Throughout his career, Hussle released nine Billboard Hot 100 tracks. "Racks in the Middle," which features Roddy Rich and Hit-Boy, peaked at No. 26 on the list and charted for 11 weeks.

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle Image zoom Lauren London, Kross Ermias and Nipsey Hussle | Credit: Lauren London/Instagram

Five of Hussle's albums have charted on the Billboard 200. His mega hit release Victory Lap peaked at No. 1 on April 12, 2019, two weeks after his death, and charted for 96 weeks.

Since her boyfriend was killed, London has appeared in a lead role on BET's hit series Games People Play, which premiered in April 2019.

The actress has honored her late boyfriend on several occasions, including the one-year anniversary of his death last year and what would have been his 35th birthday on Aug. 15.

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London Image zoom Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Remembering him on what would have been his special day, London wrote on Instagram, "King Ermias, Best friend, Twin Flame, Greatest Teacher, Beautiful Strong Vessel, The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth. [Saying] 'I Miss You,' will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. Happy 35th, Eternally Yours, Boogie."