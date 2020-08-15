Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle on What Would Have Been His 35th Birthday: 'Eternally Yours'

Lauren London is paying tribute to her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle on what would have been his 35th birthday.

"King Ermias Best friend Twin Flame Greatest Teacher Beautiful Strong Vessel The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth," London described her beloved partner on Saturday. "'I Miss You' will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. Happy 35th Eternally Yours, Boogie."

Aug. 15 marks the late rapper's birthday, which comes over 16 months after his death. To honor Hussle, his peers and collaborators in the hip-hop music industry remembered their late friend, including Snoop Dogg, who shared a throwback photo of himself next to Hussle.

"Miss u loco 🏁🙏🏽😥," he captioned the post.

On Friday, Snoop, 48, released a music video for his song "Nipsey Blue," in which he reflects on their friendship and features flashback footage from their time together. "Just the thought of you/ My whole world turns Nipsey Blue," he croons in the track.

DJ Khaled also paid tribute to Hussle, writing on Instagram, "Happy birthday day @nipseyhussle 🙏🏽 BLESS UP 👑."

On Twitter, Rick Ross showed respect for Hussle in a series of tweets. "Perfect time to shine," he wrote, adding, "Marathon continues..." and finally posting the rapper's name with a dove emoji next to it.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was killed on March 31, 2019, after he was shot near his clothing store (the Marathon Clothing Company) in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The late rapper, entrepreneur and community activist — who posthumously won the 2020 Grammy award for both best rap/sung performance and best rap performance — was 33 years old at the time of his murder.

In June, his girlfriend, actress London opened up to Jada Pinkett Smith on an episode of Red Table Talk about how his death has impacted her and her sons, Kameron Samuel Ari, 10½, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Lil Wayne, and Kross Ermias, 3½, whom she had with Hussle.

"What I instill in them is more about the police," London said of teaching her sons about violence. "How to handle yourself when you get pulled over. That’s more of my education, protecting them being black men in America."

Lauren London Talks About Gun Violence in America Following Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle's Death

On the first anniversary of Hussle's death, London said in part in an emotional Instagram post: "Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far. ... I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn't have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit."