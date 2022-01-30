Nils Lofgren Pulls '27 Years of My Music' from Spotify amid COVID-19 Misinformation Boycott

"We encourage all musicians, artists and music lovers everywhere, to stand with us all, and cut ties with Spotify," Nils Lofgren wrote, calling out Spotify and Joe Rogan's coronavirus misinformation

Nils Lofgren is the latest celebrity to take a stand against Spotify and Joe Rogan.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, 70, announced Saturday that he's had "the last 27 years of my music" pulled from the streaming service, as he joins Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in boycotting their spread of COVID-19 misinformation in part through the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"A few days ago, my wife Amy and I became aware of Neil and [wife Daryl Hannah] standing with hundreds of health care professionals, scientists, doctors and nurses in calling out Spotify for promoting lies and misinformation that are hurting and killing people," Lofgren began a statement from himself and wife Amy Lofgren on Young's website.

"When these heroic women and men, who've spent their lives healing and saving ours, cry out for help you don't turn your back on them for money and power," he continued. "You listen and stand with them."

The statement comes after Young, 76, called out Spotify and Rogan, 54, in a since-deleted statement over "spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them," giving the streamer an ultimatum: "They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both."

Spotify has since removed Young's music, noting they have "detailed content policies in place" and have extensively covered COVID-19. "We regret Neil's decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon," they shared in a statement to PEOPLE.

Lofgren noted that he's had a majority of his own music taken down already, and he's reaching out to the labels who own his earlier work to have that removed as well. "We sincerely hope they honor our wishes, as Neil's labels have done, his. We will do everything possible towards that end and will keep you posted," he wrote.

"Neil and I go back 53 years. Amy and I are honored and blessed to call Neil and Daryl friends, and knew standing with them was the right choice. We encourage all musicians, artists and music lovers everywhere, to stand with us all, and cut ties with Spotify," Lofgren added.

"Music is our planet's sacred weapon, uniting and healing billions of souls every day. Pick up your sword and start swinging! Neil always has. Stand with him, us (Joni Mitchell!), and others," he continued. "It's a powerful action you can all take now, to honor truth, humanity and the heroes risking their lives every day to save ours."

Brené Brown also announced that she's halting production on her podcasts, which are exclusive to Spotify, "until further notice." However, she did not state her reason nor directly mention the streamer or Rogan by name.

"I will not be releasing any podcasts until further notice," Brown, 56, wrote on Twitter. "To our #UnlockingUs and #DaretoLead communities, I'm sorry and I'll let you know if and when that changes. Stay awkward, brave, and kind."

A rep for Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Since Young shared his statement, Mitchell, 78, announced Friday that she's also taken down her discography in a statement titled "I Stand With Neil Young!"

"I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue," she wrote on her website.

"Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform," their statement said. "We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis."

"We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does," Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, shared Sunday in the statement through their foundation Archewell.

The informal boycott comes after a group of 270 scientists, professors, and medical professionals previously shared an open letter to Spotify on New Year's Eve, requesting the audio giant implement a misinformation policy.

"By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals," they wrote.

The letter made note of Rogan discouraging vaccinations in young people and children, falsely claiming that mRNA vaccines are "gene therapy," and promoting off-label use of ivermectin to treat COVID, which the FDA has previously warned against.

"With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE is the world's largest podcast and has tremendous influence," the letter stated. "Though Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, the company presently has no misinformation policy."

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Rogan has repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine," they added.

Rogan previously claimed that he is not an anti-vaxxer after making controversial remarks that young, healthy people do not need to get vaccinated. "I'm not an anti-vaxx person. In fact, I said I believe they're safe and I encourage many people to take them," he said in April 2020. "I just said I don't think that if you're a young healthy person you need it."

Spotify reportedly paid Rogan $100 million to acquire the Joe Rogan Experience in 2020, according to the Los Angeles Times. The podcast has since garnered an estimated 11 million listeners, per Newsweek.

In internal messages obtained by The Verge, Dustee Jenkins, Spotify's head of global communications and public relations, said the company reviewed several episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience and they "didn't meet the threshold for removal."

"We apply our policies consistently and objectively," Jenkins added. "They are not influenced by the media cycle, calls from any one individual or from external partners. It doesn't mean I personally agree with this content. But I trust our policies and the rationale behind them."