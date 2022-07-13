Watch Nile Rodgers Surprise Roller-Skating Fans Listening to Chic's 'Le Freak' in London's Hyde Park

"Somebody get him some skates," says a fan off-camera in a video of Rodgers shared on Twitter

Nile Rodgers caused some fans to "freak out" in London this week.

The funk icon appeared alongside Chic as the opening act for Duran Duran's concert at American Express Presents BST Hyde Park on July 10, and during his time in London, the musician was apparently riding in a taxi when he overheard a group of roller-skaters listening to Chic's signature hit, "Le Freak."

According to a video shared on Twitter, an all-white-wearing Rodgers, 69, "hopped out of his cab" in Hyde Park, surprised the group and danced with them to the legendary disco track, which became Chic's first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 following its 1978 release on the band's C'est Chic album.

Rodgers can be seen grinning ear-to-ear in the clip as the roller-skaters show off their moves and onlookers cheer and film the interaction, soundtracked by the funky bass line of "Le Freak."

"C'mon, baby!" exclaims Rodgers to a woman roller-skating in the video.

"Somebody get him some skates," says a fan off-camera.

While Rodgers' productions have always been perfectly primed for a rhythmic activity like roller skating, the timing of the fan interaction is especially notable. In May, the musician was announced as the "Groovemaster" of New York City's immersive DiscOasis roller disco experience in Central Park.

Currently open at the iconic park's Wollman Rink through Oct. 1, DiscOasis features a Rodgers-curated playlist of funky, groovy beats for people to skate to every night.

"I'm a lifelong New Yorker and, for me, Central Park was always the place where big things happened — from watching Sly & the Family Stone and Diana Ross, to sharing the first moon landing and the inaugural Earth Day," said Rodgers of the experience in a press release. "Since The DiscOasis is all about celebrating New York culture, there's no other place for it to be."