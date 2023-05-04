Nikki Sixx's Wife Courtney on Secrets to Their Marriage: 'We Keep It Spicy and Fun' (Exclusive)

Courtney Sixx, the wife of Mötley Crüe legend Nikki Sixx, is revealing how she keeps her rock 'n' roll marriage spicy.

During the Create Beauty & Connection ladies' luncheon at the Sixx residence on Wednesday, the Bouquet Box founder, 37, told PEOPLE that their personalities work as lovers and best friends.

"Nikki tours, which is great. It's a wonderful thing that he can tour. And building a business from the ground up, it's a lot," Courtney explained of balancing family life with her floral delivery service.

"I like to try to keep things spicy and buy new lingerie," she continues of how she keeps it sexy at home and while traveling.

The pair, who married in 2014, share their 3-year-old daughter Ruby, and Courtney is also a hands-on step-mom to Nikki's four children from his previous marriage.

"I'm very old school, I'm very traditional as a girl," the DIY expert said. "So growing up I read The Rules book and Why Men Love Bitches, and I just from a teenager kind of thought, 'All right, I like to be pursued.' My mom taught me you don't call boys, you wait for boys to call you, which I know it's not very empowering, but that's kind of how I was raised."

Courtney said she likes to play coy from time to time to keep the "Girls, Girls, Girls" rocker, 64, guessing. "Sometimes I just won't answer my phone for a couple rings, just because I want my husband to go, 'Oh, what's she up to?' " she explained. "Not where I'm so mysterious that he can't keep his finger on me, but I think some mystery is great."

"And it's crazy. We've been together 13 years, but it feels like we just met," Courtney added. "And you know what? I'll say we are each other's best friends, and we've worked really hard to have such a solid foundation. So we truly just love hanging out. And with Ruby, it's so fun."

Courtney said that mini getaways are also essential for the couple, stating, "It's great to do trips with Ruby, but like little one, two-nighter getaways alone — I think that's so important."

"I really believe that if you have a solid marriage, then your children really benefit from that," the Los Angeles native added of keeping a "solid" relationship as a top priority.

Looking ahead, Courtney and Ruby are gearing up to join Nikki on tour for a couple of months this summer. "We're so lucky that we're able to travel a lot and that Nikki gets paid to travel, because when he leaves, we won't go longer than two weeks without seeing each other, but it's nice to miss each other," she said.

"And when you get to see each other, you have butterflies again. And then getting to travel and go on adventures and go experience new things, it's just so much fun," Courtney added. "So I think that's what helps keep a spark too, is we're always going and doing. We're not just stagnant at home."

Back in 2014, after dating for a little over three years, Courtney and Nikki married at Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills with 130 guests in attendance — and peacocks greeting their close family and friends.

"As soon as I saw Nikki standing there waiting for me, smiling, I wanted to freeze time," the former model told Inside Weddings after their nuptials. "It will always be the best moment of my life."

Now, with their little girl growing up, Courtney said she and Nikki are enjoying every moment with her, including some that leave them shaking their heads.

Detailing that she heard Ruby say the F-word for the first time recently, Courtney told PEOPLE at her event, which Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan Lee was also at, "I tried to not have a big reaction."

"And I just said, 'Ruby, that's a naughty word, and we don't say that word anyway." She goes, 'But Daddy says [it] all the time,' " she continued. "I about died. And I go, 'You know what? You're right, and Daddy, that's naughty. And mommy asks him not to do that, but you don't do that.' She's like, 'OK.' "

"But it was so funny," Courtney added of the moment. "I went into our room, and I'm like, 'Nikki, you are in so much trouble. I'm going to get you a swear jar.' But I want, not pebbles — jewelry or something. He has to put gift cards for shoes. ... Something!"