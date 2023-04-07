Nikki Lane Says She's 'So Excited' for Friend Lana Del Rey's Engagement: 'Power Couple' (Exclusive)

Nikki Lane couldn't be happier for friend Lana Del Rey's love.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her new music video for her song "Denim and Diamonds," the singer, 39, said she was "very excited" about the news of Del Rey's recent engagement to music industry executive Evan Winiker.

"I love seeing power couples and strong people come together, and I love seeing my friend happy," Lane told PEOPLE. "Just watching her with this new record [Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd] and making videos is like a breath of fresh air. I don't ever want to be a bridesmaid, but I would probably try to be her bridesmaid."

After all, Lane imagines the future wedding will be "so fun."

"It's just fun to see your friends happy," she said. "So I'm excited to see what's to come."

Del Rey, 37, first sparked engagement buzz last month when she wore a three-stone engagement ring to the Billboard Women in Music event. After the event, a source confirmed to Billboard that Del Rey and Winiker, 40, were engaged.

Del Rey and Lane last performed live together at the Stagecoach music festival in Indio, California, last year. There, Del Rey joined Lane on stage during her set for a surprise performance of "Breaking Up Slowly" — the song they wrote together for Del Rey's 2021 album Chemtrails Over the Country Club — and Lane's song "Look Away."

"I like that Lana was able to come out with me and that no one really noticed it was her in that environment until she was on stage," Lane said. "She spends a lot of time with her fans when they show up at my shows, but I also like getting to see her drop her guard and have a fun time as just a person and a patron and a friend."

Lane is currently gearing up for the Stagecoach 2023 weekend kicking off April 2023. She'll be back again as the festival's vintage supplier with her Stage Stop Marketplace and will also run her own music lineup at the Horseshoe Stage.

"It's a year in the making," she said. "I listen to every submission, and this year there were about 150 submissions for music. We did the Battle of the Bands for the last slot, and I had to pick someone live. The first couple years of doing it I had to ask favors. We had some repeat artists for the first few years just because I was struggling to explain to people what Stagecoach was, and that they would have a good time. Now we're having some very large bands as the headliners. I'm really excited to see Lola Kirke."