Nicole Scherzinger Teases Pussycat Dolls Reunion Ahead of X Factor Performance

Don’t cha wish the Pussycat Dolls would sing together again?

Fans of the popular girl group are in luck, because that’s exactly what’s happening this weekend.

X Factor UK judge Louis Walsh announced the reunion on Monday, saying on the ITV talk show Lorraine that his fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger and the dolls would be the musical guest for the X Factor: Celebrity season finale, CNN reported.

Scherzinger, 41, teased fans on Wednesday with an Instagram post captioned simply, “#PCDReunion 💖.”

Fellow members Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt all shared the same post as Scherzinger on Wednesday, which included a pink heart with the words “Pussycat Dolls” written inside, atop a sparkly black background.

The Pussycat Dolls’ Instagram account also notably revamped its page on Wednesday, posting several images to make up the same heart image shared by the members, as well as footage from some of the group’s most iconic music videos, including “Buttons,” “When I Grow Up” and “Stickwitu.”

The Pussycat Dolls was initially founded as a burlesque troupe in 1995 by choreographer Robin Antin. By 2003, the group had evolved into a musical girl group after Antin struck a deal with Interscope Geffen A&M Records.

In addition to Scherzinger, Roberts, Sutta and Wyatt, the group also included Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton.

When asked about a potential Pussycat Dolls reunion in January, Scherzinger told PEOPLE, “You’re guess is as good as mine.”

“I wouldn’t be opposed to [a reunion], because I love the girls, I miss the girls,” she said. “It’s been out there, but nothing’s set in stone.”

But as recently as September, reports surfaced that the girl group had begun recording together again.

“They’ve already been in the studio together recording,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that Scherzinger was “very excited.”

Meanwhile, Scherzinger has been working on her solo music and is a judge on The Masked Singer.